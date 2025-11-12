Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp tests new feature for clearing chats, media, more: What to expect

WhatsApp tests new feature for clearing chats, media, more: What to expect

Reportedly, WhatsApp introduces an advanced chat-clearing feature that lets users delete specific media types or starred messages, giving more control over storage management

WhatsApp
WhatsApp
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new way for users to manage their conversations more effectively. According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android (version 2.25.34.5) introduces an improved chat clearing feature that lets users choose exactly what they want to delete from messages to specific types of media like photos, videos or audio files. The update aims to give users more control over their chat storage and help prevent accidental data loss.
 
The feature is currently rolling out to some beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates. The wider rollout will take place gradually over the coming weeks. 

WhatsApp’s Chat Cleanup with new storage management: Details

According to the report, WhatsApp is refining how users can clean up their chats. Previously, selecting “Clear chat” only allowed deleting all messages and optionally removing media from the device’s gallery. Now, the app displays a new bottom sheet that not only confirms the action but also asks whether starred messages should be deleted. This is supposed to help users avoid losing important or saved content during cleanup. 
 
WhatsApp gives users more control over what they delete during chat cleanup. Instead of clearing everything at once, users can delete only specific media categories such as photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, documents or audio messages. Before confirming the action, WhatsApp also shows how much space will be freed, allowing users to manage storage more efficiently.
 
The report stated that, for those who frequently back up or organise chats, this added feature could make a big difference. These tailored cleanup options make WhatsApp more storage-friendly, especially for users in large group chats where media tends to pile up quickly. 
In addition, WhatsApp is adding the clear chat option to the chat info screen, without digging through menus. This change also brings Android’s interface in line with iOS, where the same option is already available in the chat info section.
 
The latest WhatsApp beta update refines how users manage and clear their chats. Users can choose to delete all messages or just specific types of media, allowing for more precise control over storage. The update simplifies chat cleanup and makes managing data on WhatsApp faster and more straightforward across devices.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google Photos adds Nano Banana AI tools, expands 'Ask Photos': What's new

Samsung brings Bixby-based Vision AI Companion to TVs: Check availability

Elden Ring Nightreign to get Forsaken Hollows DLC expansion: Watch trailer

Realme confirms GT8 Pro camera specs ahead of launch: What to expect

Google sued for allegedly using Gemini AI to secretly track user data

Topics :Tech NewsWhatsApp in IndiaWhatsApp features

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story