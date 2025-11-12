WhatsApp tests new feature for clearing chats, media, more: What to expect

The feature is currently rolling out to some beta testers through the latest WhatsApp beta for Android updates. The wider rollout will take place gradually over the coming weeks.

WhatsApp gives users more control over what they delete during chat cleanup. Instead of clearing everything at once, users can delete only specific media categories such as photos, videos, GIFs, stickers, documents or audio messages. Before confirming the action, WhatsApp also shows how much space will be freed, allowing users to manage storage more efficiently.

According to the report, WhatsApp is refining how users can clean up their chats. Previously, selecting “Clear chat” only allowed deleting all messages and optionally removing media from the device’s gallery. Now, the app displays a new bottom sheet that not only confirms the action but also asks whether starred messages should be deleted. This is supposed to help users avoid losing important or saved content during cleanup.

The report stated that, for those who frequently back up or organise chats, this added feature could make a big difference. These tailored cleanup options make WhatsApp more storage-friendly, especially for users in large group chats where media tends to pile up quickly.

In addition, WhatsApp is adding the clear chat option to the chat info screen, without digging through menus. This change also brings Android’s interface in line with iOS, where the same option is already available in the chat info section.

