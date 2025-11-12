Google Photos adds Nano Banana AI tools, expands 'Ask Photos': What's new

Google is rolling out a major update to Photos, introducing six new AI-powered tools to make editing, creating, and searching images more intuitive. According to Google’s blog, the new features are powered by Gemini’s imaging tool Nano Banana, and include smarter editing options that can remove sunglasses, fix smiles, and reimagine photos in new styles. Additionally, Google has also added “Ask Photos,” an AI-driven search tool that helps users find specific images or details using voice or text commands. The update aims to turn Photos into an intelligent platform that understands natural language prompts.

The update will be available across Android, iOS and the web, with some features rolling out first in select regions, including the US and India.

Google Photos update: What’s new Editing with simple prompts: According to Google, the new “Help me edit” option now supports personalised fixes, allowing users to type requests like “remove sunglasses,” “open my eyes,” or “make someone smile.” The company said that Google Photos uses images from users’ private face groups to generate personalised, accurate edits of people in their photo library. Redesigned Editor: Google is rolling out a new update to Photos that lets users edit images just by describing what they want to change using text or voice commands. Instead of manually adjusting sliders or switching between tools, users can now rely on natural language to make quick edits. The update also introduces the redesigned photo editor to iOS in the US, featuring gesture-based controls and one-tap editing suggestions for a simpler, more intuitive experience.

Editing with Nano Banana: Nano Banana, Gemini’s image editing model, is now integrated into Google Photos. Users can describe creative ideas like “turn this photo into a Renaissance painting” or “make it look like a children’s storybook page,” and the app will generate new versions instantly. ALSO READ: Google sued for allegedly using Gemini AI to secretly track user data Editing with Template: Google is also adding a “Create with AI” section under the Create tab. These new templates are powered by Nano Banana and will help users create images instantly based on popular edits, like “put me in a high fashion photoshoot,” “create a professional headshot.” Google is adding a new Create with AI section to the Create tab on Android in the US and India. The company also said that it has plans to launch personalised templates in the coming weeks in the US, which will use details from users’ photo libraries to generate custom edits tied to their hobbies and experiences, such as doodles or cartoon-style recreations.