Krafton India releases new BGMI redeem codes on Feb 02: How to win rewards

Krafton India has released a new set BGMI redeem codes on February 02, comprising 59 official redeem codes. These redeem codes grant access to a range of cosmetic in-game items, such as character costumes, weapon finishes, and other rewards, with the Female Racer set listed among the potential unlocks.

Krafton India clarified that all redemptions must be completed exclusively via BGMI’s official redemption website and cautioned that codes sourced from unofficial channels or used through unauthorised methods will be deemed invalid.

BGMI official redeem codes

IEZCZH53F36AURX6

IEZDZ673SM78CMB5

IEZEZ4D6AKB88P4H

IEZFZUKN4VEBPFKJ

IEZGZ8SGN844RBVN

IEZHZQCAB4W39X46

IEZIZPGACJGBBAPJ

IEZJZNJNHADS3CW9

IEZKZAUQGU8JDXK7

IEZLZ57V5P83UWDJ

IEZMZRHR4QSQD5CA

IEZNZX5QFNGPEHEN

IEZOZFT96M7AP3SQ

IEZPZVVXPHPSKRFA

IEZQZTGGQNSVT4FS

IEZRZU353TKG6NDM

IEZVZFGC9KAPEVA3

IEZTZ8T5XHS3QVT6

IEZUZNRFXCS5E6QP

IEZBAZ83JV6JFJUQ

IEZBBZHE3RTVK5HG

IEZBCZ3KQMAHDD9F

IEZBDZUHW89TNBRD

IEZBEZDDGTTWP8EE

IEZBFZAR9SJEDKEJ

IEZBGZEE9QW47KBG

IEZBHZDMUET6SXEU

IEZBIZKXR3ABCW8G

IEZBJZA48M3PRG8T

IEZBKZSAMAC6USRE

IEZBLZSC53SXT9X8

IEZBMZU5AXMADJEU

IEZBNZT3UBTDFTRX

IEZBOZWX6VCMQE5K

IEZBPZ7CXXFBDNA3

IEZBQZRBB65T4PFP

IEZBRZ85RVBAK364

IEZBVZU5B88BS7JE

IEZBTZUJ3GQHV86M

IEZBUZGNRCVVXDEX

IEZCAZC9FBKN4GMD

IEZCBZBQFKQ8E746

IEZCCZ86R43HAHNC

IEZCDZ7SE9XV6AQD

IEZCEZDS8B8BHV49

IEZCFZ6NVUGHG3V3

IEZCGZ9VMFDWMRHT

IEZCHZ4EEN88EGR9

IEZCIZW754VPKJVV

IEZCJZWDWRTCVJNA

IEZCKZ7AFV9RFUMW

IEZCLZ9ATUTKJWWS

IEZCMZSPA8CQ3QDG

IEZCNZPNF7K7K3KU

IEZCOZR98XDU7XPH

IEZCPZRKQV8JEH35

IEZCQZ63UBCRV3CS

IEZCRZJQ7NWT6H7W

IEZCVZFVSDAVG4JM