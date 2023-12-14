Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus announces sale offers on smartphones, tablets, and more: Details

On the occasion of its 10th year anniversary, OnePlus has announced offers and discounts across its products line in India. Take a look

Photo: OnePlus
BS Tech New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 2:03 PM IST
OnePlus has announced offers and discounts across its products lineup on the occasion of its ten-year anniversary. In the sale, the Chinese smartphone maker is offering discounts and exchange bonuses on its flagship smartphones, Nord series smartphones, tablets, and audio devices. Below are the details:

OnePlus smartphones

The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is available with a discount of up to Rs 5,000 available on select bank cards, and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on select devices.

The OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 11R are available with bank discounts of up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000, respectively. In addition, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 8,000 in trade-in deal to existing OnePlus smartphone users on the purchase of the OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 11R is offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000, which is available for smartphone users such as those with Apple and Samsung devices.

The sale offers and discounts are also available on the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T, and OnePlus 10 Pro smartphones. On these, OnePlus is offering up to Rs 5,000 discount on select bank cards.

The Nord 3, Nord CE 3 and Nord CE 3 Lite smartphones are available with bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,500, respectively.

The offers are available on Amazon India, OnePlus India online, and at select offline stores till December 17. 

OnePlus tablets

The OnePlus Pad is available with discounts of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards. The offer is applicable on the OnePlus online store, Amazon India, Flipkart, and select offline stores.

The affordable OnePlus Pad Go in 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (LTE variant) is available with a discount of up to Rs 2,000 on select bank cards on Amazon India and Flipkart. Moreover, OnePlus is bundling an additional Rs 1,000 discount for students.

These offers are available on select bank cards until December 17.

OnePlus TV

OnePlus is offering a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards on the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro model. There are offers also available on the OnePlus TV U1S Series, Y1S Pro Series, and more OnePlus TVs until 17th December.

Other offers

There are discounts of up to Rs 1,000 on select bank cards available on the OnePlus audio products, which includes the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and the OnePlus Bullets Z2 ANC. These offers are valid till December 18.

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 2:02 PM IST

