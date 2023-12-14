Sensex (1.16%)
ASUS prepares to unveil ROG Phone 8 in January at Consumer Electronics Show

ASUS has started publishing promotion material related to the ROG Phone 8 on social media platforms in which it shows triple-camera system and LED backlit ASUS ROG logo

Asus ROG Phone 8 Launch date, ASUS ROG Phone 8 specs, ASUS ROG Phone 8 expected specs, ASUS ROG Phone 8 details, ASUS ROG Phone 8 launch in India, ASUS ROG Phone 8 details, ASUS ROG Phone 8 camera, ASUS ROG Phone 8 design, ASUS ROG Phone 8 official l

Image: ASUS ROG Phone 8

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
Taiwanese electronic maker ASUS is preparing to unveil its next-generation gaming smartphone model in the ROG Phone line. Expected to be called the ASUS ROG Phone 8, the smartphone is set to arrive at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which is to be held in Las Vegas, US. The company’s official ROG Global handle on X (formerly Twitter) has posted that the device would be revealed on January 8.
In a post on social media platform Weibo, ASUS has announced that the smartphone would launch in China on January 16, 2024. A short video teaser accompanying the post suggests that the ROG Phone 8 would have a display larger than the current-generation model and thinner bezels.
Recently, ASUS posted images of the upcoming smartphone with a clearer look at the rear camera setup on the device. The image shared shows a triple-camera setup and an LED backlit ASUS ROG logo at the back of the smartphone.

The ROG Phone 8 teasers are accompanied by the tagline “Beyond Gaming”, suggesting that the next version in the gaming-centric ROG Phone series would have significant improvements in other departments, such as camera.

ASUS ROG Phone 8: Expected specifications

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip is expected to power the smartphone, which is likely to get up to 16GB RAM in vanilla model and up to 24GB RAM in an Ultimate edition.  According to media reports, the gaming-centric smartphone would feature a 65W fast charging similar to its predecessor. The smartphone is expected to boot Android 14 out-of-the-box with ROG UI layered on top packed with gaming-centric features.

Topics : Asus ASUS ROG gaming phone smartphones

First Published: Dec 14 2023 | 10:49 AM IST

