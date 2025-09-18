Google Meet adds 'Ask Gemini AI' to summarise, catch up, and more: Details

Ask Gemini in Google Meet: Details
Ask Gemini in Meet: Admin, host, and participant controls
- Admins: Ask Gemini in Meet will be turned on automatically. Admins can switch it on or off for their whole organisation, specific groups, or teams in the Admin console under Google Workspace.
- Meeting hosts and co-hosts: Hosts can turn Ask Gemini off for everyone in a meeting. They can do this from the Calendar event, during the meeting by clicking the Gemini icon and selecting the three-dot menu, or through Host controls.
- Meeting participants: Everyone in a meeting with Ask Gemini enabled will see a consent message. If someone joins by dialling in, they will hear an announcement that Ask Gemini is active. Users who have Smart Features turned off will not be able to use Ask Gemini.
Availability
