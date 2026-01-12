Monday, January 12, 2026 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Soon, you can customise WhatsApp profile with Facebook-like cover photo

Soon, you can customise WhatsApp profile with Facebook-like cover photo

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that may soon allow iOS users to add cover photos to their profiles, offering more profile customisation beyond just a profile picture

WhatsApp's cover photos for the iOS app

WhatsApp is reportedly developing cover photos for the iOS app (Image: WABetaInfo)

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 12:24 PM IST

WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that will allow users to add cover photos to their personal profiles on iOS devices. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the feature was spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.1.10.71 and is currently under development. The update indicates that WhatsApp is looking to expand profile customisation by letting users add a larger visual element at the top of their profile, offering more flexibility than the current setup that relies mainly on a profile picture.
 

WhatsApp's cover photos for the iOS app: Details

As per the report, WhatsApp is developing a dedicated section inside the profile interface where users will be able to set a cover photo. This image is expected to appear at the top of the profile, placed above existing details such as the profile photo, name and bio. The report mentioned that the early layout seen in the beta indicates that WhatsApp is trying to keep the design simple, adding a visual element without cluttering the profile screen.
 
 
As reported, the cover photos are not entirely new to WhatsApp. The option already exists on WhatsApp Business, where businesses can use a cover image to showcase branding or highlight key information. However, regular WhatsApp users currently do not have any similar option for personal accounts. According to WABetaInfo, this upcoming feature aims to bring the same functionality to standard profiles. The cover photos work in a similar way to those on Facebook, where users can add a wide image at the top of their profile to personalise it beyond just a profile picture. 
 
The report also noted that setting a cover photo is expected to be a simple process. Users will likely be able to choose an image from their photo library, adjust its position, and replace it whenever they want. Once added, the cover photo should be visible both when someone views a user’s profile and when the user accesses their own profile settings. 

The report added from a user perspective, cover photos could offer a new way to express personality or interests without changing essential account details. While the profile picture continues to serve as the main identifier, a larger image at the top can add more context or visual style. 
 
WABetaInfo also highlighted that the feature could work well alongside WhatsApp’s upcoming username system, which is expected to roll out later this year. Together, usernames and cover photos may help profiles feel more complete and easier to recognise. 
The cover photo feature is still in development and is expected to roll out in a future update. There is no official timeline yet, and WhatsApp may make changes before the feature is released to all users.
 

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 12:22 PM IST

