OnePlus may launch Nord 6 in April with Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: What to expect
The anticipated OnePlus Nord 6 could debut next month with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor and specifications similar to the China-only OnePlus Turbo 6Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the anticipated OnePlus Nord 6 soon. According to a report by GizmoChina, the OnePlus Nord 6 may launch next month and share a lot of similarities with the OnePlus Turbo 6
, which launched in January in China. As per the report, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip.
OnePlus Nord 6: What to expect
Since the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to mirror several specifications of the OnePlus Turbo 6, the anticipated smartphone may reportedly sport a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and may also feature a OnePlus-developed G1 e-sports Wi-Fi chip, which will likely improve gaming stability.
Though the OnePlus Turbo 6 is powered by a 9,000mAh battery, the OnePlus Nord 6 may feature a smaller-capacity battery. As per GizmoChina, this will be done to comply with global regulatory requirements.
As for pricing, the OnePlus Nord 6 is expected to be priced higher than the OnePlus Nord 5, which was launched last year in July. For context, the OnePlus Nord 5 was introduced in India at a starting price of Rs 29,999.
OnePlus Turbo 6: Specifications
- Display: 6.78 inch, FHD+, refresh rate up to 165Hz, 1800 nits peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
- OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- Battery: 9000mAh
- Charging: 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge, 27W wired reverse charging
- Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K rated