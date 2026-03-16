Apple iPhones may not get major visual updates with iOS 27: What to expect

Apple’s next major iOS update may not bring major visual changes to iPhones. However, it may allow users more options to fine-tune the Liquid Glass design that Apple introduced last year with iOS 26. According to a report by 9To5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, despite notable changes in the Apple design team, there is no major visual overhaul planned for the next-generation update. The report stated that users should expect “years of gradual improvements,” rather than immediate changes.

The Liquid Glass design was developed under Apple design lead Alan Dye. The report noted that Dye “was largely in charge of designing Liquid Glass” before leaving Apple for Meta. After his departure, Steve Lemay took over as the new design lead. Even with this leadership change, a major redesign may not happen soon.

Apple is expected to preview iOS 27 along with other platform updates at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, which is expected to take place in June. Apple generally starts the beta testing phase after the event, with the final release arriving with the next-generation iPhone models, likely around September. Apple iOS 27: What to expect Liquid Glass changes According to 9To5Mac, Liquid Glass has received mixed reactions, with some users raising readability concerns. However, citing Mark Gurman, the report said the latest internal versions of iOS 27 do not show major design changes. According to MacRumors, Apple may instead add a system-wide slider to adjust the Liquid Glass effect. Earlier updates already introduced “Clear” and “Tinted” options in iOS 26.1, while iOS 26.2 added a slider for the Lock Screen clock. The tinted option makes interface elements more opaque.

Apple had earlier tried to introduce a system-wide slider during iOS 26 development, but engineers reportedly faced technical challenges extending it across the home screen, app folders and navigation bars, according to MacRumors. ALSO READ: Apple turns 50: Big bets that reshaped tech and the pressure to repeat Apple Intelligence Apple’s iOS 27 is still expected to bring additional Apple Intelligence capabilities, including: AI health agent: Apple is reportedly developing an AI-powered health assistant that could be offered as part of a future Apple Health+ subscription. Earlier reports suggest it may provide guidance aimed at improving workout form and fitness routines.

AI web search: Bloomberg has also reported that Apple is working on an AI-based “Answer Engine,” internally referred to as World Knowledge Answers. The system is expected to integrate with Siri, Safari and Spotlight to deliver more conversational, context-aware responses, potentially competing with tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity. Performance and stability Bloomberg previously reported that iOS 27 will focus heavily on overall system quality and performance. According to the report, Apple’s engineering teams are reviewing existing features to reduce software bloat, eliminate bugs and improve responsiveness after several years of feature-heavy releases. Support for new form factors Apple is expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, possibly using a book-style hinge design, followed by a special 20th-anniversary model in 2027 that may feature curved glass. iOS 27 is expected to lay the groundwork for these devices, particularly the foldable model, which could ship with the update preinstalled. This may include new multitasking behaviours or window management features similar to those introduced in iPadOS 26.