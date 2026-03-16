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Home / Technology / Tech News / Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Galaxy S26 in beta: Report

Google rolls out Gemini task automation to Galaxy S26 in beta: Report

The Gemini-powered automation feature on the Galaxy S26 series allows the AI assistant to carry out tasks across supported apps before handing control back for final confirmation

Gemini task automation on Galaxy S26 Ultra

Gemini task automation on Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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Google has reportedly begun rolling out Gemini task automation, also referred to as screen automation, to the Samsung Galaxy S26 series in beta. The feature allows the AI assistant to carry out certain tasks inside supported apps, such as ordering food or booking rides, based on user prompts.
 
According to reports by The Verge and 9To5Google, the feature has started appearing on Galaxy S26 devices through a recent update. The system allows Gemini to interact with select delivery and rideshare apps in a virtual interface, completing steps such as selecting items, entering destinations or adding products to a cart. However, the assistant stops before the final confirmation step and asks the user to review and approve the action.
 

Gemini task automation: Rollout details

The feature is currently rolling out to Galaxy S26 series smartphones, in beta. It was initially announced during the launch of Samsung’s latest flagship devices, but was not available in early units. 

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Apart from the Samsung Galaxy S26 series smartphones, the feature will also come toGoogle Pixel 10 series smartphones, however, the roll out is yet to begin. It should also be noted that the feature will be initially limited to the US and South Korea.  
 
Gemini task automation currently supports a limited set of apps, primarily in the food delivery and rideshare categories. These reportedly include:
  • Uber
  • Lyft
  • Uber Eats
  • Grubhub
  • DoorDash
  • Starbucks

What Gemini task automation does

Gemini task automation is designed to allow the AI assistant to carry out routine actions across apps without requiring users to manually navigate each interface.
 
When a user issues a prompt — such as ordering food or booking a ride — Gemini opens the relevant app in a background window and performs the required steps automatically. This can include entering locations, browsing menus, or adding items to a cart.
The system runs while the phone remains usable for other tasks. Users can continue sending messages or browsing while the assistant completes the automated steps. Progress updates are displayed through notifications, allowing users to monitor the task or intervene if necessary.
 
However, the system does not complete transactions on its own. Instead, it pauses at the final confirmation step so that the user can review the details before placing an order or confirming a booking.
 
When the feature was first previewed last month, Google said Gemini task automation would initially be available on Samsung Galaxy S26 series devices and the Pixel 10 lineup, though it currently appears to be rolling out first to Samsung’s latest phones.

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Topics : Gemini AI Samsung Galaxy smartphones Google Pixel

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 11:12 AM IST

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