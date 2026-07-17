OnePlus, Realme to replace OxygenOS and Realme UI with OPPO's ColorOS

Chinese smartphone brands OnePlus and Realme have announced that they will transition to OPPO's ColorOS operating system (OS), replacing OxygenOS and Realme UI, respectively. The shift will begin with the Android 17 update. All new and existing devices eligible for Android 17 will move to ColorOS 17.

OnePlus has also confirmed that devices not eligible for Android 17 will continue to receive maintenance support under OxygenOS.

"Following the official release of ColorOS 17, users globally with existing OnePlus devices that fall within the eligible upgrade scope will have the option to voluntarily update to the latest ColorOS," OnePlus said in a community post on its official website.

The company added that users who upgrade will also be able to roll back to OxygenOS. Details of the rollback process will be announced later. ALSO READ: Open models match closed AI, but deployment remains real hurdle: Mozilla OnePlus said the move is part of an "operational adjustment" aimed at streamlining software development, accelerating updates and improving software quality by leveraging shared engineering and research capabilities with OPPO. The company added that all existing commitments, including software updates, security patches and warranty obligations, will continue according to the timelines originally promised for each device. Realme announced a similar transition, saying the move is intended to simplify software development and speed up software updates.

Why OnePlus and Realme are making the switch The software consolidation follows OPPO's broader global restructuring. The transition comes months after reports suggested that OnePlus and Realme had been brought under OPPO's broader operational structure, with the brands sharing development, marketing and after-sales functions under the leadership of OnePlus founder and OPPO Chief Product Officer Pete Lau. OnePlus said it will stop launching new products in Europe and North America as part of a broader global strategy adjustment, while continuing to provide software updates, security patches and after-sales support for existing devices in those markets. OnePlus also reiterated that its India operations will continue as usual, dismissing reports that it plans to shut its India business from 2027.