Google Account update adds new sign-in options and scam protection tools

Google has announced a series of new privacy and security updates to improve account recovery and protect users from scams across Android and Google services. The latest additions include recovery contacts, sign-in with mobile number, and enhanced spam protection in Google Messages.

Google Messages: What’s new

Safer links in Google Messages

Google Messages now warns users before they click on suspicious links that may lead to phishing or malicious sites. If a message is flagged as spam, the app displays a warning and blocks access to the site unless the user confirms it is safe. According to Google, the global rollout will help protect users from data theft and scam attempts through text messages.

Key Verifier for encrypted chats The new Key Verifier tool adds an extra layer of security to end-to-end encrypted conversations. Users can confirm a chat's authenticity by scanning a QR code with their trusted contact, ensuring messages are not intercepted. The feature is available for devices running Android 10 and newer versions. Account recovery tools: What's new Recovery contacts According to Google's blog, the new Recovery Contacts feature allows users to add trusted friends or family members who can help verify their identity if they are locked out of their Google Account due to a lost device, forgotten password, or security compromise.

These contacts receive a short verification code valid for 15 minutes, which the account owner must enter to regain access. Users can add up to ten recovery contacts, each of whom must approve the request to be listed. Once used, a contact cannot be reselected for another recovery attempt for seven days. Access with contact number Google is also rolling out sign-in with phone numbers, making it easier for users to recover access without relying on passwords or secondary emails. When a device is lost, users can identify all accounts linked to their phone number and verify ownership using their previous device's screen lock or pattern. This recovery option is gradually expanding worldwide.