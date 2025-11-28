Home / Technology / Tech News / Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cancel plans to release iPhone Air-like device: Report

Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cancel plans to release iPhone Air-like device: Report

Chinese smartphone giants reportedly halt plans for ultra-thin rivals after weak iPhone Air and Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge demands

iPhone Air in Cloud White colour
iPhone Air in Cloud White colour
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Several Chinese smartphone makers have reportedly shelved plans to make a challenger to the iPhone Air, owing to its alleged low sales. According to a report by MacWorld, after seeing the sales of the iPhone Air, which reportedly left Apple disappointed, Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have halted their plans indefinitely to release a similar device. Samsung is also said to have faced low sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge. 

Low demand for iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

According to a report by 9To5Mac, soon after launch, the iPhone Air was still available for immediate shipment even after the iPhone 17 Pro went into backorder. Multiple reports back then indicated weak demand for the iPhone Air. Due to the same, Apple had allegedly reduced manufacturing orders to near-end-of-life levels. 
 
A similar situation has reportedly unfolded for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. The company is said to have faced sluggish sales and has allegedly scrapped plans for next year’s model. Earlier reports had widely suggested that Samsung would revise the Galaxy S26 lineup to include a new Edge variant, but more recent reports indicate that the company has reversed course due to the disappointing performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Chinese brands shelving plans to take on iPhone Air

As per 9To5Mac, a fresh supply-chain report indicates that Chinese smartphone makers have taken note of recent trends and are pulling back on their own ultra-thin Android phone initiatives. 
 
According to a DigiTimes’ summary of multiple sources, sluggish demand for Apple’s iPhone Air and current supply-chain constraints have prompted several major brands such as Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo to pause or abandon similar projects. 
Notably, earlier last month, Motorola joined Apple and Samsung in the race of ultra-thin smartphones with the launch of the Motorola X70 Air in China, and the Motorola Edge 70 in Europe and the Middle East. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries

Apple's second retail store in NCR coming up in Noida on December 11

Tech Wrap Nov 27: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Gemini in Google Maps, Opera Neon

Google might be testing circle to search-like feature for Gemini: Report

iOS 27: iPhone Fold specific features to Apple Intelligence, what to expect

Topics :XiaomiOppoVivoApple iPhonesSamsung Galaxy smartphones

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story