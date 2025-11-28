Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo cancel plans to release iPhone Air-like device: Report

Several Chinese smartphone makers have reportedly shelved plans to make a challenger to the iPhone Air, owing to its alleged low sales. According to a report by MacWorld, after seeing the sales of the iPhone Air, which reportedly left Apple disappointed, Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo have halted their plans indefinitely to release a similar device. Samsung is also said to have faced low sales of the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Low demand for iPhone Air, Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

According to a report by 9To5Mac, soon after launch, the iPhone Air was still available for immediate shipment even after the iPhone 17 Pro went into backorder. Multiple reports back then indicated weak demand for the iPhone Air. Due to the same, Apple had allegedly reduced manufacturing orders to near-end-of-life levels.

A similar situation has reportedly unfolded for Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge. The company is said to have faced sluggish sales and has allegedly scrapped plans for next year’s model. Earlier reports had widely suggested that Samsung would revise the Galaxy S26 lineup to include a new Edge variant, but more recent reports indicate that the company has reversed course due to the disappointing performance of the Galaxy S25 Edge. ALSO READ: Alibaba unveils Quark AI Glasses with dual displays and swappable batteries Chinese brands shelving plans to take on iPhone Air As per 9To5Mac, a fresh supply-chain report indicates that Chinese smartphone makers have taken note of recent trends and are pulling back on their own ultra-thin Android phone initiatives.