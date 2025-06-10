Home / Technology / Tech News / Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet

Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet

Tata EV to become the first Indian carmaker to support Apple Wallet's digital car key feature, joining a line-up of global brands like BMW, Audi, Mercedes, and Hyundai

Car key in Apple Wallet
Car key in Apple Wallet
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 3:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25), Apple announced an expansion of its digital car key functionality in Apple Wallet, adding support for 13 new automakers. Among the new entrants is India’s Tata EV, making it the first Indian automotive brand to integrate Apple’s car key feature for iPhone and Apple Watch users. Other brands joining the list include Acura, Cadillac, Porsche, and more.
 
Car key functionality in Apple Wallet is already supported by 20 automobile manufacturers, including Audi, Volvo, Lotus, Kia, Mercedes, BYD, BMW, Mini, Hyundai, and others. 

Car keys in Apple Wallet: What is it?

Apple’s digital car key allows users to lock, unlock, and start their car using an iPhone or Apple Watch. Depending on the car model, features may vary:
  • Passive entry: The car unlocks when the user approaches with their device, and locks when they walk away. The engine can be started once the user is inside the vehicle.
  • Tap-to-unlock: Some models require holding the device near the door handle or a key reader to unlock and start the vehicle.
  • Remote control: Select vehicles also support remote lock/unlock features and additional remote functions.
Users can also share digital car keys via AirDrop, Messages, Mail, or even WhatsApp—allowing temporary or full access to others. 

How to add your car key to Apple Wallet

To add a car key to Apple Wallet:
  • Ensure your car is associated with the manufacturer’s account.
  • Open the car maker’s app or follow set-up instructions from a message or the car's infotainment system.
  • When prompted, continue set-up in the Wallet app.
  • If required, place your iPhone near the key reader to complete pairing.
  • Once added to your iPhone, the key may sync automatically to your Apple Watch, or you can manually add it via the Watch app under Wallet & Apple Pay.

What’s new in Apple Wallet?

Alongside the expanded car key support, Apple also introduced updates to Wallet’s travel features at WWDC25:
  • Boarding passes now support Live Activities, offering real-time updates on flights.
  • Travellers can quickly access airport navigation through Maps, track luggage via Find My, and even report missing bags directly from Wallet.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motorola Edge 60 launched in India, Fusion gets new colour: Price, details

Google releases new 'Pixel VIPs' app for select Pixel phones: What is it

Samsung previews ultra-slim Galaxy Z Fold 7 ahead of launch: What to expect

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 10 redeem codes to win skins, rewards

WWDC 2025 roundup: Liquid glass design to iOS26, everything Apple announced

Topics :Apple Apple WatchApple WWDCiPhone

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story