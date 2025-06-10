Tata EV to become first Indian automaker to offer car key in Apple Wallet

Car keys in Apple Wallet: What is it?
- Passive entry: The car unlocks when the user approaches with their device, and locks when they walk away. The engine can be started once the user is inside the vehicle.
- Tap-to-unlock: Some models require holding the device near the door handle or a key reader to unlock and start the vehicle.
- Remote control: Select vehicles also support remote lock/unlock features and additional remote functions.
How to add your car key to Apple Wallet
- Ensure your car is associated with the manufacturer’s account.
- Open the car maker’s app or follow set-up instructions from a message or the car's infotainment system.
- When prompted, continue set-up in the Wallet app.
- If required, place your iPhone near the key reader to complete pairing.
- Once added to your iPhone, the key may sync automatically to your Apple Watch, or you can manually add it via the Watch app under Wallet & Apple Pay.
What’s new in Apple Wallet?
- Boarding passes now support Live Activities, offering real-time updates on flights.
- Travellers can quickly access airport navigation through Maps, track luggage via Find My, and even report missing bags directly from Wallet.
