Tech Wrap March 24: Apple WWDC26, OnePlus Nord 6 launch, Instagram update

Apple has confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC26) will run from June 8 to June 12, with the event taking place primarily online. The conference will kick off with the Keynote session, followed by the Platforms State of the Union on June 8, where Apple is likely to introduce the next generation of its software platforms, including iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27 and more.

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus Nord 6 in India next month. The company has officially announced that the successor to the OnePlus Nord 5 will arrive in the country on April 7. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has also disclosed some key specifications of the upcoming device. According to the company’s website, the Nord 6 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip and feature a 9,000mAh battery.

Instagram now lets you reorder carousel posts after publishing Instagram is introducing a feature that allows users to rearrange photos and videos in a carousel even after the post has gone live. The update was shared through Instagram’s creator page, confirming that users no longer have to delete and repost content just to correct the sequence. Anthropic's Claude can now browse apps on your desktop to automate tasks Anthropic has rolled out an update to its Claude AI, adding the ability to perform tasks directly on a user’s computer. With this update, Claude Code and Claude Cowork tools can now open files, browse the web, and interact with developer tools, moving beyond a purely chat-based interface. The feature is currently available as a research preview on macOS.

Razorpay, Sarvam AI team up for voice-based online shopping and payments Razorpay has announced a collaboration with Bengaluru-based startup Sarvam AI to develop voice-first, conversational commerce experiences in India. The partnership brings together Sarvam’s AI models and agentic stack with Razorpay’s payments infrastructure, allowing users to discover products, place orders, and complete transactions through natural voice interactions in multiple Indian languages. Vivo V70 FE with '200MP camera' to launch in India soon Vivo has announced plans to launch the Vivo V70 FE in India soon as the next addition to its V70 series. The company has previewed the device through a microsite, confirming a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Vivo has also teased a purple colour option for the V70 FE, which may feature a soft gradient finish.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra to launch in April, X9s Pro to tag along With WWDC26 approaching, Apple could launch new products soon Apple could be gearing up for another round of product launches in the coming months, after a series of staggered announcements this month which saw the launch of the iPhone 17e, new MacBooks, and iPads. According to a 9To5Mac report, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is said to be preparing multiple updates across its lineup, spanning smart home devices, streaming hardware, Macs, and the base iPad. The expected refresh cycle appears to be closely tied to Apple’s growing focus on AI features and performance upgrades. OPPO has confirmed that its camera-focused flagship, the Find X9 Ultra, will be introduced next month. While the exact launch date has not yet been disclosed, the company has shared an early teaser of the upcoming device on X (formerly Twitter), showing what appears to be a dedicated camera button with an orange accent on the right side.

Malware campaign targets AI tools like Claude Code, OpenClar: Kaspersky A new malware campaign is targeting developers trying to install popular artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as Claude Code and OpenClaw, according to a report by Kaspersky Threat Research. The cybersecurity firm said attackers are using sponsored ads on search engines to redirect users to malicious websites that closely resemble official installation pages. You could soon see ads in Apple Maps when searching for places: Report Apple is reportedly planning to introduce ads in its Maps app, a move that could change how search results are displayed for users. This means users could soon start seeing ads while searching for places. According to TechCrunch, citing a Bloomberg report, the company may allow sponsored listings within the app, where brands can pay for better visibility. If implemented, this would mark a notable shift for Apple Maps, which has so far remained free of advertising and focused on a cleaner search experience.