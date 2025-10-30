Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI may soon launch new AI tool to generate music from text, audio

OpenAI may soon launch new AI tool to generate music from text, audio

Reportedly, OpenAI is said to be building a generative AI-powered music tool that can compose tunes from text-based lyrics or audio prompts

OpenAI
OpenAI to release new open-weight language model (Image: OpenAI)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 4:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI is reportedly planning to expand its generative AI tool lineup with a new music generator that can compose original tracks using text-based lyrics or audio prompts. After introducing its text-to-image and Sora video tools, the company is now said to be focusing on music creation powered by the same large-language AI models.
 
According to a report by Deccan Herald citing The Information, OpenAI is collaborating with students from New York’s Juilliard School to help annotate music scores and train its proprietary large-language AI model for music. The new tool is expected to compete directly with existing AI music generators like Suno and Google’s MusicLM. 
 
The upcoming app will be able to compose melodies based on lyrics, generate music from recorded audio, or even add instrumental accompaniments to enhance vocal tracks. The report stated that it could also sync background music to video clips, helping creators and musicians produce complete soundscapes using only text instructions.
 
However, OpenAI has not confirmed whether this will be a standalone app like its video generator Sora or an added feature within the existing ChatGPT app. The company has yet to announce a release date or a public beta version of the tool. 

Adobe’s new Music generator

At Adobe MAX 2025, Adobe announced a major update to its AI creative suite, Firefly, adding new tools for video, audio, and image creation. One of the highlights is Generate Soundtrack (public beta), an AI music generator that creates fully licensed instrumental tracks for videos. Adobe said the tool can instantly produce multiple original variations and automatically sync them with uploaded clips, making it handy for YouTubers, short filmmakers, and other content creators.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Grammarly is now 'Superhuman' with new AI tools, plans: Check pricing

YouTube on TV gets AI 4K upscaling, improved Search, more: What's new

Galaxy phone's Samsung Internet browser comes to PCs: Check features

YouTube to age restrict gaming videos with graphic violence, gambling

Nothing launches Phone 3a Lite with Glyph Light, transparent design

Topics :Tech NewsChatGPTOpenAI

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story