OpenAI may soon launch new AI tool to generate music from text, audio

According to a report by Deccan Herald citing The Information, OpenAI is collaborating with students from New York’s Juilliard School to help annotate music scores and train its proprietary large-language AI model for music. The new tool is expected to compete directly with existing AI music generators like Suno and Google’s MusicLM.

The upcoming app will be able to compose melodies based on lyrics, generate music from recorded audio, or even add instrumental accompaniments to enhance vocal tracks. The report stated that it could also sync background music to video clips, helping creators and musicians produce complete soundscapes using only text instructions.

However, OpenAI has not confirmed whether this will be a standalone app like its video generator Sora or an added feature within the existing ChatGPT app. The company has yet to announce a release date or a public beta version of the tool.