Nothing Phone 3a Lite set to launch on Oct 29, may bring back Glyph Lights

Nothing's upcoming Phone 3a Lite is expected to feature the brand's signature transparent design, dual cameras, and a return of the Glyph Light interface

Nothing Phone 3a Lite (Image: Nothing)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST
UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing has announced that it will launch a new smartphone in its Phone 3a series on October 29. Joining the lineup alongside the Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro, the upcoming Phone 3a Lite is expected to be positioned between the base model and the brand’s CMF smartphones. The company has also shared a short video teaser, hinting that the device may reintroduce the Glyph Light interface, which was replaced by a dot-matrix display on the flagship Phone 3 earlier this year.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Launch details

  • Date: October 29
  • Time: 1 PM GMT (6:30 PM IST)

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: What to expect

The teaser shared by Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) gives a partial glimpse of the smartphone’s rear design. From the video, it appears that the Phone 3a Lite will continue the brand’s signature transparent back aesthetic. The clip also shows a white LED blinking on the back, suggesting the return of Nothing’s Glyph Light interface.
While other devices in the Phone 3a lineup also feature Glyph Lights, the company’s flagship Phone 3 replaced it with a dot-matrix display known as the “Glyph Matrix.” However, unlike the full LED strip design seen on earlier models, the Phone 3a Lite seems to include only individual blinking LED bulbs instead of full-length strips.
Given its expected mid-tier positioning between the Phone 3a and CMF phones, the Phone 3a Lite will likely come with a dual rear camera setup, omitting the telephoto lens found on the Phone 3a. It may also feature a transparent plastic back instead of the glass panel used in higher-end variants, similar to last year’s Phone 2a.
 
On the hardware side, FoneArena reports that the device could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM across all configurations. The phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, similar to the Phone 3a, with support for 33W wired charging.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 series
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: primary camera + ultra-wide angle camera
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

