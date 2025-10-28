Nothing Phone 3a Lite set to launch on Oct 29, may bring back Glyph Lights

The teaser shared by Nothing on X (formerly Twitter) gives a partial glimpse of the smartphone’s rear design. From the video, it appears that the Phone 3a Lite will continue the brand’s signature transparent back aesthetic. The clip also shows a white LED blinking on the back, suggesting the return of Nothing’s Glyph Light interface.

While other devices in the Phone 3a lineup also feature Glyph Lights, the company’s flagship Phone 3 replaced it with a dot-matrix display known as the “Glyph Matrix.” However, unlike the full LED strip design seen on earlier models, the Phone 3a Lite seems to include only individual blinking LED bulbs instead of full-length strips.

Given its expected mid-tier positioning between the Phone 3a and CMF phones, the Phone 3a Lite will likely come with a dual rear camera setup, omitting the telephoto lens found on the Phone 3a. It may also feature a transparent plastic back instead of the glass panel used in higher-end variants, similar to last year’s Phone 2a.