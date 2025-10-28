Battlefield 6's 'RedSec' free-to-play battle royale mode releasing Oct 28

US video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed that the battle royale mode in Battlefield 6, dubbed RedSec, will debut on October 28 at 08:00 PT (08:30 pm IST). Battlefield 6 was launched on October 10, and according to the company, this will be completely free to play, placing it as a direct competitor to Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone. Notably, Battlefield 6 Season 1 will also go live tonight.

Battlefield 6 RedSec: What do we know

Electronic Arts has not revealed much about Battlefield RedSec. However, what’s confirmed is that it will be free-to-play and won’t require owning the main Battlefield game. Given the genre, players can expect familiar mechanics — dropping into a large map, scavenging for gear, and fighting until only one survivor remains. Electronic Arts has not revealed any additional information on how RedSec will be integrated with the game, or if it will be at all.

It is likely that the system requirements that were applicable for Battlefield 6 will also be applicable for Battlefield RedSec. Battlefield 6: System requirements for PC Minimum requirements OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, Intel Arc A380

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 55 GB available space Recommended requirements OS: Windows 11

Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, Intel Arc B580

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 80 GB available space