Battlefield 6's 'RedSec' free-to-play battle royale mode releasing Oct 28

Electronic Arts has confirmed the launch of Battlefield 6: RedSec, a free-to-play battle royale mode arriving on October 28

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:39 PM IST
US video game publisher Electronic Arts has confirmed that the battle royale mode in Battlefield 6, dubbed RedSec, will debut on October 28 at 08:00 PT (08:30 pm IST). Battlefield 6 was launched on October 10, and according to the company, this will be completely free to play, placing it as a direct competitor to Activision’s Call of Duty: Warzone. Notably, Battlefield 6 Season 1 will also go live tonight.

Battlefield 6 RedSec: What do we know

Electronic Arts has not revealed much about Battlefield RedSec. However, what’s confirmed is that it will be free-to-play and won’t require owning the main Battlefield game. Given the genre, players can expect familiar mechanics — dropping into a large map, scavenging for gear, and fighting until only one survivor remains. Electronic Arts has not revealed any additional information on how RedSec will be integrated with the game, or if it will be at all.
 
It is likely that the system requirements that were applicable for Battlefield 6 will also be applicable for Battlefield RedSec.

Battlefield 6: System requirements for PC

Minimum requirements

  • OS: Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, Intel Arc A380
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 55 GB available space

Recommended requirements

  • OS: Windows 11
  • Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, Intel Arc B580
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Network: Broadband Internet connection
  • Storage: 80 GB available space

Battlefield 6: Story

Battlefield 6 is set between 2027 and 2028, following Dagger 13, an elite Marine Raider unit tasked with taking down a private military organisation called Pax Armata. The campaign spans multiple global locations, including the Sahara Desert, Gibraltar, and New York City.
 
The unit’s objective is to prevent Pax Armata from disrupting the world’s balance of power in the aftermath of NATO’s collapse. Each mission in the story campaign is crafted to introduce players to core gameplay mechanics through a narrative-driven experience.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:39 PM IST

