Elon Musk unveils Grokipedia 0.1 to rival Wikipedia: What's different

Till now, Musk has publicly alleged Wikipedia of favouring certain political ideologies, which he says prompted him to create this alternative. According to him, the goal of Grokipedia is to deliver “the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.”

Grokipedia 0.1: What do we know

According to a report by Forbes, Grokipedia launched with over 885,000 articles, significantly fewer than Wikipedia’s 7 million. While Wikipedia relies on human contributors and editors, Musk’s version consists entirely of content generated and “fact-checked” by xAI’s Grok.

Grokipedia currently doesn’t permit users to make edits, though Musk mentioned that users will be “able to ask Grok to add/modify/delete articles and it will either take the action or tell you it won’t and why.”

At this stage, several Grok entries are derived from Wikipedia and include notices such as “The content is adapted from Wikipedia, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 License.” Forbes also pointed out that some articles appear to have been copied almost word-for-word, though Musk stated on X that this issue is expected to be resolved by the end of the year.