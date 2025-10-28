E-commerce giant Amazon is set to cut around 30,000 corporate jobs starting Tuesday (local time) as part of a major cost-cutting effort to streamline operations after overhiring during the Covid-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.

While the figure represents a small portion of Amazon’s 1.55 million total employees, it accounts for 10 per cent of the company’s roughly 350,000 corporate staff, marking the largest job reduction since the 27,000 layoffs carried out between late 2022 and early 2023.

The move follows a Fortune report that the company plans to cut up to 15 per cent of its human resources workforce, with further reductions expected across multiple divisions.

Smaller cuts over the past two years According to Reuters, Amazon has been gradually reducing headcount across several business units over the past two years, including devices, communications, and podcasting. Earlier reports by Bloomberg indicated that about 110 roles were recently eliminated in Amazon’s Wondery podcast division. In July 2025, the company laid off several hundred employees from its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud division, while in May, nearly 100 positions were cut from its devices and services unit. Cuts to span multiple divisions The latest round of layoffs is expected to affect several divisions, including: Human resources (People Experience and Technology)

Devices and services

Operations Managers from the affected teams reportedly underwent training on Monday (local time) on how to communicate the layoffs, with email notifications to staff beginning Tuesday, Reuters said, citing people familiar with the matter.

ALSO READ | Meta to lay off 600 employees amid AI overhaul, top-tier staff retained The final number of job cuts remains uncertain and could change as Amazon’s financial priorities evolve, the report added. CEO Jassy seeks to reduce bureaucracy Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy has been leading an initiative to eliminate what he calls excess bureaucracy, including the removal of certain managerial layers. According to reports, Jassy introduced an anonymous complaint line to identify inefficiencies within the company. The initiative received over 1,500 responses, resulting in 450 process changes. AI’s growing role in job reshaping In June 2025, Jassy said artificial intelligence (AI) tools would increasingly automate repetitive tasks, likely leading to further job reductions.