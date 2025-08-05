Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI optimises ChatGPT with mental health-focused features: What is new

OpenAI optimises ChatGPT with mental health-focused features: What is new

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with wellness-focused changes to improve emotional awareness, encourage healthier usage habits, and handle personal queries more responsibly

Break reminder in ChatGPT
Break reminder in ChatGPT (Image: OpenAI)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
OpenAI is rolling out a series of mental health-oriented features to its AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company said that these additions are designed to help the AI chatbot better recognise signs of emotional distress and respond more thoughtfully. ChatGPT will also now prompt users to take breaks during long interactions.
 
In a blog post outlining the changes, OpenAI noted that these updates follow the rollback of a recent change that made ChatGPT responses overly agreeable — often prioritising what sounded pleasant over what was genuinely useful. The company said it is now refining how it incorporates feedback and measuring responses based on real-world usefulness, not just user satisfaction at the moment. 

ChatGPT’s mental health-focused update: What is new

Emotional distress detection:

OpenAI said that it is working on improving its models to better recognise when users might be experiencing emotional or mental distress. In such cases, ChatGPT will aim to respond more appropriately and guide users to reliable, evidence-based resources. The company added that it has partnered with over 90 physicians — including psychiatrists, paediatricians, and general practitioners from more than 30 countries — to create evaluation rubrics for complex, multi-turn conversations. 

Break reminders:

The company has announced that starting today, ChatGPT users will see gentle nudges during longer sessions encouraging them to take a break. OpenAI says it will continue adjusting the timing and tone of these reminders to make them feel more organic.

Response to personal questions:

In the blog, OpenAI said that when asked sensitive or deeply personal questions such as “Should I break up with my partner?”, ChatGPT will now avoid offering binary answers. Instead, it will guide users through a process of reflection — posing questions and helping them weigh different perspectives. This feature is set to roll out soon.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

