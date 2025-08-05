BGMI rolls out August 5 redeem codes: How to win 'Shady Minion Set' outfit

BGMI official redeem codes released on August 5
- DRZBZCKX3P48SK6Q
- DRZCZQ5ETN8MSGNH
- DRZDZW3QG6PKN9MU
- DRZEZNM889RGT9VN
- DRZFZ5QQQKTUMXNH
- DRZGZU7TFR3GRM4V
- DRZHZMFEJ73TPHBJ
- DRZIZ3N3S4GEU7GF
- DRZJZJB5E6CKVMTU
- DRZKZ4QMMFNRQMTT
- DRZLZ49DN3RXB9FN
- DRZMZFVG9JKECPFG
- DRZNZMJSM894ACAU
- DRZOZVQKEFNS8FB5
- DRZPZDQEWGTRQFG8
- DRZQZW4EWU7KDEGK
- DRZRZC9VW53N68FH
- DRZVZVUMGJN6SPTP
- DRZTZCGQMG4AD7D7
- DRZUZFES6P54C73Q
- DRZBAZSS6UFQ8EG3
- DRZBBZMM9SGPNDTU
- DRZBCZFXN7EFMPKF
- DRZBDZEGBXPXDNWN
- DRZBEZBEH9BPH7EH
- DRZBFZD49V4CM6P5
- DRZBGZMFCD8BUVNA
- DRZBHZN3ARGWF5KJ
- DRZBIZHAXU5R33AU
- DRZBJZGEERWHEBFF
- DRZBKZRUWPQ3DDE4
- DRZBLZ8C8FDHMDXC
- DRZBMZJ9PKXTXC73
- DRZBNZJSHUENV4E4
- DRZBOZUDSHGDSWDP
- DRZBPZ7J7VPE9MT3
- DRZBQZWGCH7V3VHE
- DRZBRZ394746FR34
- DRZBVZ6859MBRPJU
- DRZBTZBAFHFJXMKU
- DRZBUZCX7SXE3TM5
- DRZCAZNUD7FRJX77
- DRZCBZ6X55MR8668
- DRZCCZ87A8S9GSKB
- DRZCDZQJXC3DN87W
- DRZCEZRKDJVACWRE
- DRZCFZJ956KCKW7A
- DRZCGZK6AE9E3B4V
- DRZCHZR4V7BE679K
- DRZCIZ6BKMHEWKH7
How to redeem BGMI official codes
- Go to the official BGMI redemption page on the website.
- Type in your in-game character ID.
- Enter the correct redemption code.
- Fill out the Captcha or verification code. A confirmation message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully’ will appear.
- Your rewards will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox.
Redemption rules
- Each redemption code is restricted to ten users and operates on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The same player cannot redeem a single code more than once.
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within seven days, else the mail will expire.
- If you’re among the first ten to redeem a code, you’ll see a message saying ‘Code redeemed successfully.’ Otherwise, you may get a ‘Code expired’ or similar notice.
- Only one redemption code can be used per account each day.
- Guest accounts are not eligible to redeem codes.
- Rewards to be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail post, before the mail gets deleted.
