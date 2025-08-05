Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch next month: Check expected specs, more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch next month: Check expected specs, more

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE earlier than usual, with reports suggesting a global debut around IFA 2025 and availability starting September 19

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone as early as next month. According to a report by 9To5Google, availability in South Korea could begin on September 19, with other markets potentially getting it the same day. The launch itself could take place during the IFA (Innovation For All) 2025 trade show in Berlin, which runs from September 5 to September 9.
 
This aligns with Samsung’s own confirmation during its recent earnings call, where it said the S25 FE will arrive earlier than the Galaxy S24 FE. To recall, the Galaxy S24 FE was unveiled on September 26 last year and became available in early October. 

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect

The report suggested that the Galaxy S25 FE will be available in four colour options: black, white, light blue, and dark blue. The black and white variants may feature matching metal frames, while the blue shades could come with silver accents.
 
The phone is expected to retain the same overall design language as its predecessor, but with some notable refinements. Samsung could switch to Armor Aluminium for the frame, offering a more premium in-hand feel and improved durability. The device is also said to be slimmer and lighter, coming in at 7.4mm thick and weighing 190g, down from 8.0mm and 213g on the previous model.
 
The new Fan Edition model is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor, the same chip that runs the Galaxy S24 and S24+. It is expected to come in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. 
  The smartphone could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability. Camera-wise, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to offer a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it may feature a 12MP front-facing camera with autofocus support.
 
On the software front, the device is likely to ship with Android 15-based One UI 7 and offer support for seven years of Android OS and security updates. The battery is expected to see a minor bump, with the Galaxy S25 FE packing a 4,900mAh cell — up from 4,700mAh on the Galaxy S24 FE. Charging could also improve to 45W when plugged in, while it is expected to support 15W wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
  • Processor: Exynos 2400
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Google mocks Apple's delayed AI features in Pixel 10 series ad: Watch here

Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map

Garena Free Fire Max: August 5 redeem codes to win weapon skins, and emotes

Boult becomes GoBoult, aiming for ₹1K cr sales and international expansion

Tech Wrap August 4: Vivo Y400 launch, Instagram live, Pixel 10 series offer

Topics :Samsung GalaxySamsung Indiasmartphones

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story