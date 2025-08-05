Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch next month: Check expected specs, more

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone as early as next month. According to a report by 9To5Google, availability in South Korea could begin on September 19, with other markets potentially getting it the same day. The launch itself could take place during the IFA (Innovation For All) 2025 trade show in Berlin, which runs from September 5 to September 9.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect The report suggested that the Galaxy S25 FE will be available in four colour options: black, white, light blue, and dark blue. The black and white variants may feature matching metal frames, while the blue shades could come with silver accents. The phone is expected to retain the same overall design language as its predecessor, but with some notable refinements. Samsung could switch to Armor Aluminium for the frame, offering a more premium in-hand feel and improved durability. The device is also said to be slimmer and lighter, coming in at 7.4mm thick and weighing 190g, down from 8.0mm and 213g on the previous model.

The new Fan Edition model is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2400 processor, the same chip that runs the Galaxy S24 and S24+. It is expected to come in two configurations: 8GB RAM with 128GB of storage, and 8GB RAM with 256GB of storage. ALSO READ: Battlefield 6 open beta starts August 9: Adds revive, enhances class, map The smartphone could feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability. Camera-wise, the Galaxy S25 FE is expected to offer a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP 3x telephoto lens with OIS, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video calls, it may feature a 12MP front-facing camera with autofocus support.