Vivo V70 FE with '200MP camera' to launch in India soon: What to expect

Vivo has announced that it will launch the Vivo V70 FE in India soon, its next addition to the V70 series. The company has previewed the smartphone through a microsite, confirming a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Vivo has also teased a purple colour variant for the V70 FE, which could feature a soft gradient finish.

The Vivo V70 series debuted in India last month and encompasses a standard model and a V70 Elite model.

Vivo V70 FE: What to expect

According to the teaser, the smartphone will come with a 200MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The shared images show that the smartphone will feature a flat frame with a vertically aligned dual-camera setup. The smartphone will get the company’s Aura ring light system, similar to its previous Vivo V series smartphones.\

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the smartphone will also come in the Monsoon Blue variant with a finish that reacts to lighting conditions, apart from the Northern Lights Purple colour. In regular light, the phone reportedly appears in a subtle, muted blue shade with a smooth matte texture. However, in low-light environments, the back panel develops streak-like glowing patterns, giving it a distinct luminous effect.

ALSO READ: Instagram now lets you reorder carousel posts after publishing: How to use The report mentioned that Vivo is expected to market this as part of its “Darkness Glow” material, a luminous rear panel that emits a subtle glow in low-light conditions after being exposed to light.

The Vivo V70 FE will sit below the standard V70 lineup and marks the first ‘Fan Edition’ in the company’s V series. The smartphone has already been launched in Indonesia, and the Indian variant is expected to be similar to the global version.

The global variant is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. The focus appears to be on delivering stable day-to-day performance rather than pushing for top-end gaming output.

The smartphone includes a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For battery, the smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 90W charging.

The camera setup is led by a 200MP sensor, alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens. At the front, there is a 32MP front camera. For protection, the smartphone includes IP68 and IP69 ratings, an in-display fingerprint sensor.

ALSO READ: You could soon see ads in Apple Maps when searching for places: Report According to the report, the Vivo V70 FE is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000 in India.

Vivo V70 FE: Expected specifications