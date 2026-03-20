Perplexity launches Health feature with Apple Health, Fitbit integration

Perplexity has introduced Perplexity Health, a new feature that connects users’ personal health data to its AI platform, allowing queries to be answered using information from sources such as Apple Health, medical records and wearable devices.

The company said the feature is being rolled out as part of its Perplexity Computer tool and will initially be available to Pro and Max users in the US, with wider availability expected over time.

Perplexity Health: What it does

Perplexity Health is designed to bring together health-related data that is typically spread across multiple platforms. This includes data from Apple Health, electronic health records and wearable platforms such as Fitbit, Ultrahuman and Withings. Support for services like OURA and Function is expected to be added later.

The system aggregates this data into a single interface and allows users to ask health-related questions. Responses are generated using a combination of personal health data, medical records, lab results and activity metrics.

For example, a query about resting heart rate can take into account recent activity levels, past medical history and available test results, instead of relying only on general information.

The feature also includes a dashboard that tracks trends across different health metrics over time.

Integration with Perplexity Computer

Perplexity Health is integrated into Perplexity Computer, which the company describes as a system that uses AI agents to perform tasks such as research and analysis.

With health connectors enabled, users can generate outputs such as summaries before a doctor’s visit, training plans based on fitness data or personalised nutrition suggestions. The system can also be used to search for relevant medical information based on user data.

ALSO READ: Spotify fixes glitch that made Premium users hear ads: Here's what happened Perplexity said responses are based on clinical guidelines and peer-reviewed research, and include citations linked to source material. The company also noted that responses may include guidance on when users should seek professional medical care.

Privacy and rollout

According to Perplexity, health data is encrypted both in transit and at rest, with access controls in place. Users can disconnect linked services or delete their data at any time. The company said that personal health data is not used to train AI models and is not sold to third parties.

ALSO READ: Beats launches Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition in India: Price, specs Perplexity Health will initially roll out to Pro and Max subscribers in the US over the coming weeks, with plans to expand to additional users and regions later.

Other platforms

Similar to this, Amazon recently introduced Health AI, an assistant that helps users ask health questions, review records and manage prescriptions. OpenAI has also introduced ChatGPT Health, which allows users to connect medical records and wellness apps for more personalised answers. Meanwhile, Microsoft launched Copilot Health last week within its Copilot service, which brings together medical records, wearable data and health history to help users understand their health information through AI-driven insights.