Tech Wrap Mar 19: Fortnite returns, OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro, Realme P4 Lite

Fortnite has finally returned to Google’s Play Store in India for Android users after a long wait of almost six years. Epic Games’ battle royale game is now available with a download size of 314MB. For the uninitiated, Fortnite was first released in 2017 but, since 2020, it has been delisted from the Play Store due to Epic Games’ legal battle with Google over the in-app payment system.

OnePlus has launched the Nord Buds 4 Pro in India, expanding its Nord audio lineup with a new pair of true wireless earbuds priced under Rs 4,000. The earbuds feature active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 55dB, support for LHDC 5.0 audio and a claimed battery life of up to 54 hours with the charging case. They also include spatial audio, multiple microphones for calls and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity.

Realme launches P4 Lite 5G with 7000mAh battery in India: Check price Realme has launched the P4 Lite 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip and packs a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims it can deliver up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. Notably, the company also launched the P4 Lite smartphone last month with a UNISOC T7250 chip. Like YouTube Shorts, Instagram now lets you tap to pause reels: What's new Instagram has introduced a new tap-to-pause feature for Reels, allowing users to pause videos with a single tap. Earlier, users had to press and hold the screen to pause a Reel. According to Instagram, the update aims to make playback controls simpler and improve the overall viewing experience. YouTube also offers a similar feature for its Shorts, where users can tap once to pause or play a video.

Perplexity Comet AI browser app is now available for iPhones: Details Perplexity’s AI browser, Comet, is now available on iPhones. As per the App Store listing, Comet is an AI-powered browser designed to act as a personal assistant and thinking partner. Perplexity said that the AI-powered browser adapts to how users think and work, and learns habits to help keep them organised. Comet AI browser was released in November last year and is already available on Mac, Windows and Android. It is now rolling out for iPhones running iOS 18 or newer versions. Beats launches Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition in India: Price, specs

Apple-owned Beats has launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition earbuds in India. Powered by Apple’s H2 chip, the earbuds support Class 1 Bluetooth. According to Apple, the workout-focused earbuds come with secure-fit earhooks, heart rate monitoring, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and up to 45 hours of battery life. They also support fitness tracking and integrate with the Nike Run Club app. Notably, the standard Powerbeats Pro 2 launched in India in February last year at Rs 29,900. Apple's iOS 26.4 release candidate previews new features coming to iPhones Apple has started rolling out the release candidate (RC) build of the upcoming iOS 26.4 update to developers and public beta testers, indicating that the software is nearing its official release for eligible iPhones. The iOS 26.4 RC build is expected to be the final version and incorporates all the features introduced throughout the iOS 26.4 beta cycle.

Krafton releases BGMI 4.3 update with Ancient Secret Rise mode: Details The BGMI 4.3 update has been released, bringing back the Ancient Secret Rise theme mode while also introducing a redesigned in-game interface as part of what Krafton describes as a major overhaul of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The update also adds new content tied to IPL franchises such as the Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, alongside additional gameplay systems and collaborations. Ray-Ban, Oakley Meta glasses get support Hindi live-translation Meta has rolled out its v23 update for Ray-Ban and Oakley smart glasses. According to a report by 9To5Google, this update adds Hindi among the newly supported languages for the live translation feature. As per the report, the update also brings a more natural, real-time conversational experience with Meta AI, allowing users to interact in a more fluid manner, alongside a set of new features aimed at outdoor and sports use cases.