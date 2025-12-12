Home / Technology / Tech News / Opera's Neon browser goes public with AI agents, premium models at $19.90/m

Opera's Neon browser goes public with AI agents, premium models at $19.90/m

Opera has opened public access to its AI browser Neon, offering advanced agentic AI tools and early access to leading AI models through a monthly subscription

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 3:14 PM IST
Opera has opened public access to its AI browser Opera Neon. According to the company, the browser is designed for users who want to try the newest AI tools before they become mainstream. In a blog post, Opera noted that the browser is no longer limited to a waitlist and anyone can now subscribe to explore its early features. Opera Neon brings together advanced AI models and agent-based tools in one place, allowing users to automate tasks, experiment with new capabilities and test features still in active development.

What is Opera Neon designed for?

Opera said that Neon is built for people who want to try new AI capabilities before they mature. The browser receives frequent updates, with major improvements landing every week. During the Founders period, Opera worked closely with its early community to refine features ahead of the public rollout.
 
According to the company, Opera Neon is designed as an agentic AI browser. Instead of acting like a traditional browser that simply loads websites, Neon uses AI agents to perform tasks, automate workflows and even generate or modify web apps. It also provides access to AI models such as Gemini 3 Pro and GPT-5.1. Opera describes Neon as a testing ground for fast-developing AI technologies before they are introduced into its mainstream products.

How does the subscription work?

Opera said that, because of its LLM-agnostic AI engine, Neon integrates several AI models into a single workspace, helping users avoid paying for multiple AI services separately. The subscription also includes access to an exclusive Discord community, where users can test new features early, interact directly with Opera’s developers and share feedback. 
 
What AI tools do subscribers get?
  • Opera said subscribers receive access to three core agent features.
  • AI models: Subscribers get immediate access to Gemini 3 Pro, GPT-5.1, Veo 3.1 and Nano Banana Pro.
  • Neon Chat, Do and Make agents: These tools can book full trips, build websites, generate videos and edit documents.
ODRA deep research agent: This agent can gather and synthesise information from multiple sources, with a “1-minute research” option to quickly summarise complex topics. 
 
Availability 
Opera Neon is available now for $19.90 per month through operaneon.com. Opera’s other browsers, including Opera One, Opera GX and Opera Air, will continue to offer free AI features for general users through Opera AI.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

