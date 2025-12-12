Epic Games Store sale: Hogwarts Legacy free, big discounts on FC26, BF6

As part of its Holiday Sale, Epic Games is offering discounts on several major titles including FC 26, Battlefield 6, Alan Wake 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 on the Epic Games Store. In addition, Hogwarts Legacy is temporarily free to claim during the sale period. Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale runs until January 8, 2026. Here are the full details of the available offers.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale: Offers

Hogwarts Legacy:

The base edition of Hogwarts Legacy—originally priced at Rs 3,999—is available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store until December 18 (9:30PM IST). Epic is also offering extra incentives: players who spend at least two hours in the game before the deadline will unlock the Chocolate Frog Black Bling cosmetic in Fortnite.

Base game launch price: Rs 3,999

Battlefield 6: EA's latest entry in the Battlefield series, the Battlefield 6, is available at a discounted price during the Holiday Sale period: Base game launch price: Rs 3,999

Offer price: Rs 2,799.30 FC 26: EA Sports FC 26 (Standard Edition) is available with a 60 per cent discount, and those who purchase it will also receive a bonus Fortnite outfit. Base game launch price: Rs 3,999

Offer price: Rs 1,599.60