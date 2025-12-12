Friday, December 12, 2025 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 wins 'Game of the Year'

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

The Game Awards 2025 was hosted on December 11 where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was crowned as the “Game of the Year.” The same game also clinched a number of other titles, such as “Best Independent Game,” and “Best Narrative.” The title for the “Best Mobile Game” was awarded to Umamusume: Pretty Derby, and as expected, the title for the “Most Anticipated Game” went to none other than Rockstar Games’ GTA 6, which will be launched on November 19, 2026, unless the publisher decides otherwise. 
 
For the unaware, The Game Awards is an annual event that recognises excellence in video games, featuring major award categories, world premieres, and announcements from leading publishers. Here is a list of all the winners at The Game Awards 2025.
 

The Game Awards 2025: Winners list

  • Game of the year: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
  • Best mobile game: Umamusume - Pretty Derby
  • Best esports game: Counter-Strike 2
  • Best independent game: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
  • Best adaptation: The Last of Us - Season 2
  • Best action game: Hades II
  • Best family game: Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Best fighting game: Fatal Fury - City of the Wolves
  • Most anticipated game: Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Innovation in accessibility: Doom - The Dark Ages
  • Games for impact: South of Midnight
  • Best ongoing game: No Man's Sky
  • Best audio design: Battlefield 6
  • Game changer: Girls Make Games
  • Best action adventure game: Hollow Knight - Silksong
  • Best art direction: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
  • Best sim/strategy game: Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Best debut Indie game: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
  • Best sports/racing game: Mario Kart World
  • Best community support: Baldur's Gate 3
  • Best VR/AR game: The Midnight Walk
  • Best RPG: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
  • Best narrative: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
  • Best multiplayer: Arc Raiders
  • Best game direction: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
  • Best score and music: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)
  • Best esports team: Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
  • Content creator of the year: MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Best esports athlete: Chovy
  • Player's voice: Wuthering Waves
  • Best performance: Jennifer English (Expedition 33)

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

