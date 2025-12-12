Minecraft 'Mounts of Mayhem' update released: Check new weapons, creatures

Minecraft has begun rolling out its final update of the year, the “Mounts of Mayhem” release, bringing new mobs, new mounts, a fresh weapon type and several combat-focused upgrades across both Minecraft: Bedrock Edition and Minecraft: Java Edition. The update also marks the conclusion of this year’s Mayhem Tournament.

Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update: What’s new

The latest update introduces a full crafting tier lineup for a brand-new weapon — the spear — alongside new rideable creatures and enhanced mounted combat mechanics. The spear is the headline gameplay feature, offering extended reach and two distinct attack styles:

Jab Attack: A quick stab suited for close-range encounters.

Charge Attack: A heavier, momentum-based strike ideal for jousting and mounted battles. The damage increases with speed, making it particularly powerful during horseback combat.

Players can craft the spear using wood, stone, copper, iron, gold, diamond or netherite, effectively slotting it into every major crafting tier in the game.