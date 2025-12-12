The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 wins 'Game of the Year'

The Game Awards 2025 was hosted on December 11 where Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 was crowned as the “Game of the Year.” The same game also clinched a number of other titles, such as “Best Independent Game,” and “Best Narrative.” The title for the “Best Mobile Game” was awarded to Umamusume: Pretty Derby, and as expected, the title for the “Most Anticipated Game” went to none other than Rockstar Games’ GTA 6, which will be launched on November 19, 2026, unless the publisher decides otherwise.

For the unaware, The Game Awards is an annual event that recognises excellence in video games, featuring major award categories, world premieres, and announcements from leading publishers. Here is a list of all the winners at The Game Awards 2025.