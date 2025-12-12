The Game Awards 2025: Clair Obscur Expedition 33 wins 'Game of the Year'

The Game Awards 2025: Winners list
- Game of the year: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
- Best mobile game: Umamusume - Pretty Derby
- Best esports game: Counter-Strike 2
- Best independent game: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
- Best adaptation: The Last of Us - Season 2
- Best action game: Hades II
- Best family game: Donkey Kong Bananza
- Best fighting game: Fatal Fury - City of the Wolves
- Most anticipated game: Grand Theft Auto 6
- Innovation in accessibility: Doom - The Dark Ages
- Games for impact: South of Midnight
- Best ongoing game: No Man's Sky
- Best audio design: Battlefield 6
- Game changer: Girls Make Games
- Best action adventure game: Hollow Knight - Silksong
- Best art direction: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
- Best sim/strategy game: Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
- Best debut Indie game: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
- Best sports/racing game: Mario Kart World
- Best community support: Baldur's Gate 3
- Best VR/AR game: The Midnight Walk
- Best RPG: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
- Best narrative: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
- Best multiplayer: Arc Raiders
- Best game direction: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33
- Best score and music: Clair Obscur - Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)
- Best esports team: Team Vitality - Counter-Strike 2
- Content creator of the year: MoistCr1TiKaL
- Best esports athlete: Chovy
- Player's voice: Wuthering Waves
- Best performance: Jennifer English (Expedition 33)
