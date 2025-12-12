Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Epic Games Store sale: Hogwarts Legacy free, big discounts on FC26, BF6

Epic Games Store has kicked off its Holiday Sale with major discounts on gaming titles including FC 26, Battlefield 6, and Cyberpunk 2077, while Hogwarts Legacy is free for a limited time

Hogwarts Legacy is available for free on Epic Games Store for a limited period

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

As part of its Holiday Sale, Epic Games is offering discounts on several major titles including FC 26, Battlefield 6, Alan Wake 2, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Cyberpunk 2077 on the Epic Games Store. In addition, Hogwarts Legacy is temporarily free to claim during the sale period. Epic Games Store’s Holiday Sale runs until January 8, 2026. Here are the full details of the available offers.

Epic Games Store Holiday Sale: Offers

Hogwarts Legacy:
 
The base edition of Hogwarts Legacy—originally priced at Rs 3,999—is available to claim for free on the Epic Games Store until December 18 (9:30PM IST). Epic is also offering extra incentives: players who spend at least two hours in the game before the deadline will unlock the Chocolate Frog Black Bling cosmetic in Fortnite.
 
  • Base game launch price: Rs 3,999
  • Offer price: Free
Battlefield 6:

EA’s latest entry in the Battlefield series, the Battlefield 6, is available at a discounted price during the Holiday Sale period:
  • Base game launch price: Rs 3,999
  • Offer price: Rs 2,799.30
FC 26:
 
EA Sports FC 26 (Standard Edition) is available with a 60 per cent discount, and those who purchase it will also receive a bonus Fortnite outfit.
  • Base game launch price: Rs 3,999
  • Offer price: Rs 1,599.60
Borderlands 4: 
  • Base game launch price: Rs 3,999
  • Offer price: Rs 3,199.20
Alan Wake 2:
  • Base game launch price: Rs 2,748
  • Offer price: Rs 824.40
Red Dead Redemption 2:
  • Base game launch price: Rs 4,999
  • Offer price: Rs 1,249.75
Cyberpunk 2077:
  • Base game launch price: Rs 3,205
  • Offer price: Rs 1,121.75
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2:
  • Base game launch price: Rs 3,999
  • Offer price: Rs 3,199.20
Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut:
  • Base game launch price: Rs 3,999
  • Offer price: Rs 2,399.40

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

