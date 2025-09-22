Tech Wrap Sept 22: CMF Headphone Pro, Chrome for iOS 26, Apple offers

CMF by Nothing has teased its first over-ear headphones, the CMF Headphone Pro, which will debut on September 29. The company has shared two teasers that showcase the design, highlighting swappable ear cups for customization. The teasers also confirm the presence of physical buttons, including a dial adjuster and sliding control mechanism.

Google Chrome is the first iPhone app from Google to adopt Apple’s new Liquid Glass look introduced with iOS 26. Rolling out with Chrome version 141, the update revamps the interface on iPhones and iPads with rounded menus, smoother edges, and refreshed design elements.

Apple festive offers: Up to ₹10,000 instant cashback, 12 months no-cost EMI Apple has announced festive season deals in India on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other products in its ecosystem. Buyers can get up to Rs 10,000 cashback with select bank cards and the option of no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months. EA Sports FC 26's Standard edition releases Sept 26 EA Sports FC 26 Standard edition will be available for PC users starting September 26. Players who bought the Ultimate edition gained early access from September 19. The Standard and Ultimate editions differ by Rs 2,000 on PC, with added benefits included in the Ultimate pack.

Apple's foldable iPhone may feature Air-like ultra-thin design Apple’s first foldable iPhone may resemble the iPhone Air’s slim form factor. As per 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the device could look like “two iPhone Airs placed side by side.” The foldable iPhone is expected to join the iPhone 18 lineup in 2026. Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring iOS 26-like UI to Galaxy smartphones: Report After releasing One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is reportedly preparing One UI 8.5. According to 9to5Google via SammyGuru, the new version closely mirrors iOS 26 in appearance. SamMobile also reported that a developer shared a six-minute video offering more insights into the UI changes coming with One UI 8.5.

Oppo to unveil iOS 26-inspired ColorOS 16 UI on Oct 15 Oppo will introduce ColorOS 16, its next-gen Android 16-based UI, on October 15 at an event in Shenzhen. GizmoChina reports that the new version draws inspiration from Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass design, with layered visuals and glass-like transparency. Vivo and iQOO may bring OriginOS to India with Android 16 update: Report Vivo and iQOO may soon introduce OriginOS in India as part of the Android 16 rollout, replacing FuntouchOS. Currently, OriginOS is used in Chinese smartphone variants, while Indian models rely on FuntouchOS. According to Gizbot, this change is expected soon.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Apple Mac mini M4 available at Rs 49,999 Amazon’s Great Indian Festival 2025 sale is live, bringing major discounts on electronics. The Apple Mac mini (M4) 256GB model is available at Rs 49,999, down from its launch price of Rs 59,900. Discounts also extend to higher storage variants. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check deals on Apple, Google, Samsung, more Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale begins September 23, with early access already open for Flipkart Plus and Black subscribers. The sale offers price cuts on top smartphones from Apple, Google, Samsung, and others. Deals include iPhone 16 Pro Max starting at Rs 89,999, Pixel 9 at Rs 34,999, and Samsung Galaxy S24 base model under Rs 40,000.