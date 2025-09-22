Monday, September 22, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oppo to unveil iOS 26-inspired ColorOS 16 UI on Oct 15: What to expect

Oppo will unveil Android 16-based ColorOS 16 at its October 15 Developer Conference, debuting with the Find X9 series and featuring an iOS 26-inspired Liquid Glass design

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Oppo is set to introduce its next-generation ColorOS 16 user interface (UI), built on Android 16, at an event in Shenzhen on October 15. According to a report from GizmoChina, the software will bring a design language influenced by Apple’s iOS 26 Liquid Glass, incorporating glass-like transparency and layered visual effects.
 
The unveiling will take place during the Oppo Developer Conference 2025 (ODC), where the company will also highlight its upcoming AI projects and provide a broader look at the evolution of its custom software ecosystem.

ColorOS 16 design inspired by iOS 26

Oppo has already teased its design vision for ColorOS 16 in promotional material published on its Chinese website. The event poster reveals UI elements with rounded shapes, layered translucency, and shadow depth effects, which resemble iOS 26’s Liquid Glass aesthetic. 
 
 
As GizmoChina noted, “ColorOS 16 is clearly taking cues from the liquid glass design of iOS 26.” While Apple’s approach drew mixed reactions due to readability concerns, Oppo is expected to adapt the concept to enhance usability within its own ecosystem.

Over the years, interfaces from Oppo’s sister brands OnePlus and Realme have mirrored ColorOS developments. This makes it likely that OxygenOS 16 for OnePlus devices and the upcoming realmeUI version will also integrate similar Liquid Glass-style design choices. 

Debut with the Find X9 series

The Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will be the first smartphones to launch with ColorOS 16. These models are expected to debut in China on October 16, just a day after the developer conference, with a global launch on October 28.
 
Reports suggest that the Find X9 series will feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 processor and showcase the world’s first 1-nit display, designed for improved eye comfort in low-light environments.
 

Tech News Oppo smartphone Oppo India chinese smartphone industry

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

