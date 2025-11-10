BGMI 4.1 update to release soon: Rollout timeline, what to expect, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) maker Krafton has revealed details about its upcoming BGMI 4.1 update release. The company took to Instagram to share a video detailing the highlights of the update, which is expected to be rolled out in the next few days. The BGMI 4.1 update will be themed around the winter season, bringing the Penguin Town and the Snow Festival event, among other things.
BGMI 4.1 update rollout timeline
According to a report by InsideSport, the BGMI 4.1 update will be rolled out on November 13.
BGMI 4.1 update: What to expect
The BGMI 4.1 update preview introduces Penguin Town, a new battleground bringing in-game loot and elevated areas to encourage tactical gameplay. The map appears to be designed to support both close-quarters fights and long-range fights. According to the preview, one of the new additions in this update is the Fish Rocket Launcher.
Also Read
Carrying a winter theme, the update also brings the Snow Festival event, which turns the Erangel map into a frosty warzone, and also brings limited-time seasonal missions. As part of the event, players can use Ice Gadgets to alter their environment—freezing terrain to slow opponents, creating slippery traps, or using a flamethrower to boost mobility and break through icy zones. The update further adds new tactical tools such as the Fin Tuna Syringe, which temporarily enhances movement speed.
Notably, with the rollout of this update, the ongoing Spooky Soiree mode and the Halloween-like gameplay will be retired.