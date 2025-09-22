Apple's foldable iPhone may feature Air-like ultra-thin design: Report

Apple’s first-ever foldable iPhone may borrow design cues from the recently introduced iPhone Air . According to a report by 9to5Mac, citing Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the foldable model might look like “two iPhone Airs placed side by side.” The company is reportedly preparing to debut this foldable device as part of the iPhone 18 lineup, scheduled for 2026.

Foldable iPhone model: What to expect

According to the report, Gurman stated that the design of the foldable iPhone could be similar to two iPhone Air models placed side by side. However, this doesn’t mean the foldable iPhone would simply double in thickness. As an example, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 looks like two Galaxy S25 Edge phones side by side, but it measures only 4.2mm thick when unfolded, compared to the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 5.8mm. This is achieved by distributing internal components across two panels, a design approach that allows foldables to maintain slimmer dimensions.

Based on this, Apple's foldable iPhone could end up being thinner than the iPhone Air when opened flat. For comparison, the iPhone Air itself comes in at 5.64mm — Apple's slimmest smartphone yet. This aligns with earlier analyst predictions from Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu, who suggested the foldable device might measure between 9mm and 9.5mm when folded, and between 4.5mm and 4.8mm when unfolded. Durability could also be a focus, with reports suggesting the device may feature a titanium frame similar to the iPhone Air.

The foldable iPhone model is expected to carry a book-style foldable design and could include a 5.5-inch cover screen of 2088x1422 resolution. On the inside, there could be a 7.8-inch foldable screen with 2713 × 1920 pixel resolution. In terms of optics, the foldable iPhone is said to include four cameras in total: two on the front (one per screen) and a dual rear setup. The rear setup could feature a 48MP main sensor, likely paired with either an ultra-wide or telephoto lens. Both front cameras are said to use 24MP sensors.