Over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts blocked in major cyber fraud operation

In a significant move to curb digital arrest frauds, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken decisive action by blocking over 17,000 WhatsApp accounts. These accounts were largely traced to countries known for hosting cybercriminal activities, such as Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. According to a report by India Today, these accounts were used by fraudsters involved in various online financial scams.

Action based on complaints and investigation

This crackdown is the result of a series of complaints lodged by victims through online platforms, highlighting an alarming rise in digital frauds. The MHA’s cybercrime coordination centre reviewed the complaints, identified suspicious accounts, and instructed WhatsApp to block these numbers.

This operation exposed fraudulent call centres operating out of Cambodia, Myanmar, and Laos. Many of these call centres are located within Chinese casinos in Cambodia, further complicating the matter.

Role of human traffickers in fraudulent activities

In addition to these revelations, the investigation also uncovered how human traffickers are luring Indian citizens to countries like Cambodia with promises of job opportunities. However, upon arrival, these individuals are often coerced into engaging in cybercrime activities, including running fraudulent call centres. Victims are manipulated into carrying out online scams, exploiting their vulnerability in foreign countries.

How digital arrest frauds work

The ‘digital arrest’ scam operates by fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials to deceive unsuspecting victims. These scammers often pose as agents from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), income tax authorities, or customs officers. They use intimidation tactics, falsely accusing victims of illegal activities, and demand large sums of money to avoid a supposed arrest.

Rising financial impact and government warnings

The scale of the fraud is alarming, with sources from the Home Ministry’s cyber wing revealing that scammers are stealing approximately Rs 6 crore every day through such fraudulent activities. In just the first 10 months of 2024, the total amount siphoned off reached an astonishing Rs 2,140 crore. The cyber wing has also reported 92,334 cases related to digital arrest frauds by October.

To address the growing concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently issued a public warning urging citizens to report any such incidents to the cyber helpline.