Phone (2a): Nothing confirms another key detail ahead of March 5 launch

British consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed another Phone (2a) specification in a run up to the launch, which is scheduled for March 5. In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the company confirmed that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be powered by a custom-build MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset accompanied by 12GB RAM. Additionally, the company confirmed that the smartphone will feature 8GB virtual RAM that Nothing calls “RAM Booster”.

In a press note, Nothing stated that the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro is built on TSMC's latest second-generation 4nm process technology. According to the company, the chip has 8-core configuration with clocking speeds up to 2.8 GHz.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

About the RAM Booster, Nothing said, the technology ensures swift and responsive multitasking all day long. According to Nothing, RAM Booster will result in a performance that is 18 per cent more powerful than Phone (1) and 16 per cent more efficient in terms of battery consumption compared to Phone (1).

Additionally, Nothing said it will introduce Smart Clean technology, enabling Phone (2a) to regularly clean out-of-order file fragments – an optimisation that boosts read and write speeds. This, according to the company, ensures that Phone (2a) feels as fast as it did on day one, even after years of use.

Although Nothing has only confirmed 12GB RAM for the Nothing Phone (2a), it is expected that the smartphone will be available in a lower RAM variants as well.

Nothing will launch the Phone (2a) at an in-person event in India. The event will kick-off at 5 PM on March 5 at Dwarka, Delhi. The company is selling tickets for the launch event that are available on PayTM Insider for Rs 999.

Previously, the company confirmed that the Phone (2a) will borrow some of the features from the flagship Nothing Phone (2) smartphone while providing an upgrade to the previous generation flagship Nothing Phone (1).

According to media reports, there will be a dual 50MP camera set up at the back of the smartphone to cover the imaging. A 50MP Samsung S5KGN9 1/1.5-inch main sensor alongside a 50MP Samsung S5KJN1 1/2.76-inch ultra-wide-angle sensor is expected to feature on the Nothing Phone (2a). Both these camera sensors have been used in previous smartphones from the brand. On the front, the Nothing Phone (2a) will likely get a 32MP Sony IMX615 camera sensor.

Nothing Phone (2a): Expected specifications