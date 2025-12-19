Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme 16 Pro series set to launch in India on January 6: What to expect

Realme 16 Pro series set to launch in India on January 6: What to expect

Realme 16 Pro series India launch is scheduled for January 6. In the launch date announcement, Realme confirmed its upcoming phones design, colours, and camera details. Here is all you need to know

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Realme 16 Pro will launch in India on January 6, 2026, announced the Chinese smartphone brand. In the launch date announcement, Realme shared a few details of its upcoming smartphones, highlighting the focus on design and cameras, while keeping the full specifications under wraps for now.
 
According to Realme, the key highlight of the series will be its design collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Realme said that the phones will follow a new “Urban Wild Design” approach, which blends natural textures with a modern, city-inspired look.
 
Realme is positioning the 16 Pro series around portrait photography. The Realme 16 Pro series smartphones will feature what the company calls a 200MP “Portrait Master” camera.

Realme 16 Pro series: What to expect

The company has previously confirmed that the Realme 16 Pro series will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, though it has not revealed the exact chip. Realme has also mentioned that the design uses bio-based silicone material along with curved edges.
 
In terms of colour options, Realme said the 16 Pro series will be available in Master Gold, Master Grey, Orchid Purple, and Camellia Pink. On the imaging side, the company will introduce its new LumaColor IMAGE technology, which it said is set up in collaboration with TUV Rheinland.
 
According to the company, its upcoming smartphones will come with a 200MP camera, referred to as the “Portrait Master,” which is said to capture portraits with improved detail, depth and colour accuracy. 
As per our previous report, the series will likely comprise two models – Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro+.
 
The Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to come with a 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to be around 8.49mm thick and weigh about 203g. Other expected features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster. The rear camera module is likely to have a squircle design, similar to recent Oppo and OnePlus phones. The Realme 16 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and could run Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.  

Realme 16 Pro Plus: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset
  • Rear Camera: 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Front Camera: 50MP 
  • Battery: 7,000mAh 
  • Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16
  • Thickness: 8.49mm
  • weight: 203g 
  • Security: In-display fingerprint scanner
  • Extras: IR blaster for controlling smart home devices
  • Colours: Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink, Orchid Purple

