Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for next-gen premium AI phones

American semiconductor company Qualcomm has introduced its flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), for next generation premium smartphones. This processor succeeds the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from the previous year and carries over the "Elite" branding from Qualcomm's PC processors. It includes the Oryon CPU, which is also used in the Snapdragon X Elite platform for PCs.

Apple releases iOS 18.1 RC in beta, official launch expected next week

Apple has made the iOS 18.1 Release Candidate (RC) available for developers and public beta participants, prior to its anticipated official release next week. The update will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to all iPhone 16 models and iPhone 15 Pro models.

HP has introduced the OmniBook Ultra Flip 2-in-1 AI PC in the Indian market, powered by Intel’s Lunar Lake processors (Core Ultra Series 2). These chips come equipped with a neural processing unit (NPU) designed specifically for on-device AI applications. The OmniBook Ultra Flip leverages this to offer tools for improving video quality, extending battery life, and enhancing other functionalities, catering to users focused on productivity and creative tasks.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has announced that its upcoming GT 7 Pro, powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, will be released in India next month. This device will be the first flagship smartphone in the Indian market to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Apple recently introduced a new iPad mini via a press release, sparking speculation that the October event might be cancelled. However, the company could still announce updates for the MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini, and other products through an online presentation.

ASUS has confirmed that the forthcoming ROG Phone 9 gaming smartphone will feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The ROG Phone 9 series is scheduled for release on November 19.

Google has decided to discontinue the sitelinks search box feature, which allows users to search within specific websites directly from search results. This change will take effect on November 21, 2024. The feature, available for years, will no longer appear in search results.

The return of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-8 mission, currently at the International Space Station (ISS), has been delayed due to unfavourable weather conditions around the splashdown areas in Florida. The region has been affected by consecutive hurricanes, causing severe impacts such as storm surges, hurricane-force winds, and significant flooding.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, plans to implement facial recognition technology (FRT) as part of its strategy to combat scams.

India, the United States, Australia, and Japan have announced the continuation of the 'Quad Cyber Challenge,' which aims to foster responsible cyber practices, promote public resources, and raise awareness about cybersecurity.

According to credit rating agency ICRA, India's data centre capacity is expected to grow to 2,000-2,100 megawatts (MW) by the fiscal year 2027, driven by investments of Rs 50,000-55,000 crore amid a surge in digitalisation and data localisation efforts.