Google's Lyria 3 Pro lets you generate longer AI music tracks in Gemini

Google has introduced Lyria 3 Pro, an upgraded version of its AI music generation model that can create longer and more structured tracks. According to Google, the new model allows users to generate music up to three minutes long and is now being rolled out across multiple Google tools, including the Gemini app, Google Vids and more.

In February, Google added a music generation feature to the Gemini app, allowing users to create songs using text, photos or videos. Powered by Lyria 3 , the beta feature generates 30-second tracks based on prompts and also creates matching cover art using Nano Banana.

Lyria 3 Pro: What’s new

According to Google, Lyria 3 Pro builds on the earlier Lyria 3 model and focuses on creating more complete music pieces. The company said that the new model can better understand song structure, which means users can generate tracks with specific sections like intros, verses, choruses and bridges.

ALSO READ: Microsoft overhauls HR team, calls for faster pace in AI-driven era This added structure makes it easier to experiment with different music styles or create tracks with smoother transitions. The longer duration also gives users more flexibility when creating music for videos, podcasts or other projects.

Google said that it has worked with musicians and industry professionals while developing its music tools. Through its Music AI Sandbox, the company has tested features with artists to improve creative workflows.

The company also highlighted that Lyria does not copy specific artists. If a user mentions a creator in a prompt, the system treats it as general inspiration rather than imitation. Outputs are also checked against existing content, and all generated audio includes SynthID watermarking to identify it as AI-generated.

Lyria 3 Pro: Availability

Google is expanding Lyria 3 Pro across several platforms to make AI music generation more accessible: