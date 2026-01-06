Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 launching on Jan 6: Where to watch

Realme is set to launch the Realme 16 Pro series in India on January 6. The launch event will also see the debut of the Realme Pad 3 tablet and Realme Buds Air 8 wireless earphones. In the run-up to the launch, the company has shared select details about its upcoming lineup. Realme confirmed there will be two smartphones in the 16 Pro series, and both will feature 200MP LumaColor camera systems. Realme has also confirmed that the smartphones have been co-designed with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa and follow Realme’s new Urban Wild Design philosophy.

Realme 16 Pro series launch: Where and how to watch

Date: January 6

Time: 12:00 pm

How to watch: The launch event will be livestreamed on Realme India’s YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro on January 6: Where to watch Realme 16 Pro Plus: What to expect The Realme 16 Pro Plus will boast a slim, flat design with curved edges. It will sport a 6.8-inch AMOLED display that supports 1.5K resolution, up to 6500 nits of brightness and 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. The Realme 16 Pro Plus will be powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and support for bypass charging. The device will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for dust and water resistance.

In terms of cameras, the Realme 16 Pro Plus will use a 200MP LumaColor camera system with the Samsung HP5 sensor, optical image stabilisation, and up to 200MP digital zoom. It will also feature a 50MP telephoto camera. It will support lossless zoom at 1x, 2x, and 4x, along with portrait focal length options at 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3.5x, and 4x. The Realme 16 Pro Plus will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and includes the company’s NEXT AI suite, offering features such as AI Framing Master, AI Recording, and Google Gemini integration. The Realme 16 Pro Plus will be offered in Camellia Pink, Master Gold, and Master Grey colour options.

Realme 16 Pro Plus: Expected specifications Display: 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness

6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED with 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Rear camera: 200MP main (Samsung HP5 sensor) + 50MP telephoto

200MP main (Samsung HP5 sensor) + 50MP telephoto Front camera: 50MP

50MP Battery: 7,000mAh

7,000mAh Charging: 80W

80W Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16

Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K

IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Colours: Master Gold, Master Grey, Camellia Pink ALSO READ: CES 2026: XReal 1S AR glasses unveiled with FHD screen, Sound by Bose Realme 16 Pro: What to expect As per Realme, the Realme 16 Pro will feature a slim, flat design with curved edges and come with a 1.5K AMOLED display that supports a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 6,500 nits of peak brightness. It will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max chipset.

The smartphone will be powered by a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support, and it will also support bypass charging. For durability, it will carry IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. In the camera department, the Realme 16 Pro will be equipped with a 200MP LumaColor camera system using the Samsung HP5 sensor, along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and up to 200MP digital zoom. The camera will support lossless zoom at 1x, 2x and 4x, along with multiple portrait focal length options at 1x, 1.5x, 2x, 3.5x and 4x. For video, the device will support 4K HDR recording at both 1x and 2x zoom, with subject tracking enabled through Realme’s MainTrack Algorithm. It will also include AI Instant Clip for video creation, offering preset templates for occasions such as parties and travel. Additionally, the Realme 16 Pro will feature Vibe Master Mode, which will provide 21 portrait tone options and an upgraded AI Edit Genie.

The Realme 16 Pro runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and includes the company’s NEXT AI suite, offering features such as AI Framing Master, AI Recording, and Google Gemini integration. The smartphone will be available in Master Gold, Pebble Grey, and Orchid Purple colour options. Realme 16 Pro: Expected specifications Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness

6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 6,500 nits of peak brightness Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max Rear camera: 200MP

200MP Front camera: 50MP

50MP Battery: 7,000mAh

7,000mAh Charging: 80W

80W Software: Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16

Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K

IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K Colours: Master Gold, Pebble Grey, Orchid Purple Realme Pad 3: What to expect Along with the Realme 16 Pro series, Realme has confirmed that it will introduce the Pad 3 tablet on January 6. The company says the Realme Pad 3 5G is targeted at students and is intended to support everyday academic use, with a design focused on portability and long usage sessions. The tablet will be powered by a 12,200mAh battery and will emphasise AI-powered learning features designed to help with tasks such as note-taking, understanding concepts, and organising study work.

Earlier reports suggest that the device may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max 5G processor. The Realme Pad 3 is also expected to feature a ReadFit display, offering a 7:5 aspect ratio and 2.8K resolution. According to FoneArena, this display format is meant to replicate the proportions of a book or A4-sized paper, delivering a more comfortable reading experience compared to traditional 16:9 tablet screens. The tablet is also expected to run Realme UI 7 and include AI-driven document tools aimed at managing study materials, simplifying note-taking and assisting with learning-related tasks. Realme Pad 3: Expected specifications Display: 2.8K resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio

2.8K resolution, 7:5 aspect ratio Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Max Connectivity: 5G

5G Battery: 12,200mAh

12,200mAh Software: Realme UI 7

Realme UI 7 Thickness: 6.6mm Realme Buds Air 8: What to expect Realme has confirmed that the Buds Air 8 have been designed in collaboration with renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa. Teaser images suggest the earbuds will be offered in Master Gold, Master Grey and Master Purple colour options. The company says the Buds Air 8 are capable of delivering up to 58 hours of total playback and will carry an IP55 rating for protection against dust and water. Realme has also outlined a set of features that will be available on the Buds Air 8: