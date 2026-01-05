Tech Wrap Jan 5: Samsung Micro RGB TV, CMF by Nothing, OPPO A6 Pro launch

Samsung has revealed the world’s first 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H model) ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The ultra-large TV marks Samsung’s biggest Micro RGB display so far and introduces a design approach that positions the screen as a visual centrepiece rather than a traditional television. According to Samsung, the TV features a gallery-inspired look through the “Timeless Frame”, drawing from the company’s 2013 Timeless Gallery design concept.

UK-based consumer electronics brand Nothing is gearing up to bring two new CMF-branded products to India. The company has confirmed that the CMF Headphone Pro and CMF Watch 3 Pro will arrive in the country soon. Both products were launched in select international markets last year and are now set for an India debut, though pricing and availability details are yet to be disclosed.

OPPO A6 Pro with MediaTek 6300, 7000mAh battery launched OPPO has launched the OPPO A6 Pro smartphone in India, expanding the A6 lineup that already includes the OPPO A6 5G and A6x. The newly introduced model is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and houses a 7,000mAh battery. It features a 6.75-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and is available for purchase through both online and offline retail channels. CES 2026: ASUS unveils ROG OLED gaming monitors with RGB display technology ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced four new OLED gaming monitors ahead of CES 2026. The lineup includes ultrawide and 4K displays that introduce RGB Stripe OLED pixel technology aimed at improving text clarity on OLED panels. The monitors feature RGB Stripe QD-OLED and Tandem RGB OLED panels, with select models also incorporating ASUS’s BlackShield protective film for enhanced contrast and screen durability.

Apple may launch new MacBook with iPhone-class chip in Jan Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new entry-level MacBook in January. As per a 9To5Mac report, the company could launch a more affordable MacBook powered by an iPhone-class A-series processor, alongside MacBook Pro models featuring the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips. The new MacBook is expected to sit below the MacBook Air in Apple’s lineup and may use the A18 Pro chip found in the iPhone 16 Pro series. CES 2026: LG unveils true-wireless Wallpaper TV and Gallery TV lineup LG Electronics has announced plans to expand its OLED TV portfolio with a “true-wireless wallpaper TV” called the LG OLED evo W6, which will be showcased at CES 2026. The company said the TV revives its wallpaper-style design first introduced in 2017, while adding true wireless connectivity and updated colour technology. This announcement follows LG’s unveiling of its new Gallery TV lineup on December 30.

WhatsApp tests shorter disappearing message timers for web chats WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding more disappearing message timer options for web chats. According to a WABetaInfo report, the update could allow users to choose shorter durations for messages meant to be temporary. The report also stated that similar timer options are being tested on WhatsApp’s mobile apps to ensure consistency across platforms. Disappearing messages automatically delete themselves after a selected time period. CES 2026: XReal 1S AR glasses unveiled with FHD screen, Sound by Bose XReal has unveiled new augmented reality (AR) glasses, the XReal 1S, ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. The AR glasses can project a 171-inch Full HD virtual screen and feature built-in speakers with audio tuned by Bose. According to the company, the additions are aimed at users who rely on AR glasses for entertainment, gaming and everyday screen viewing.

Xiaomi to kick off 2026 with Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro launch on Jan 6 Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet in India on January 6. Ahead of the event, the company has shared key specifications of both devices. The Redmi Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and pack a 5,520mAh battery, while the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. Realme 16 Pro series, Pad 3, Buds Air 8 to launch on Jan 6

Realme is preparing to launch the 16 Pro series smartphones in India on January 6. Alongside the phones, the company has also confirmed the arrival of the Realme Pad 3 tablet and Realme Buds Air 8. Ahead of the launch, Realme has revealed several key specifications, including confirmation that both smartphones in the 16 Pro series will feature a 200MP LumaColor camera system. The series has been designed in collaboration with Japanese industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa under the “Urban Wild Design” approach. Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: iPhone 16 at ₹59,990, MacBook Air at ₹68k Vijay Sales has extended its Apple Days sale, which was initially scheduled to end on January 4. The sale, which began on December 28, will now continue until January 8, 2026. The extended sale includes offers such as bank card discounts and exchange bonuses across a range of Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods and Beats devices.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series may launch in late February Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the Galaxy S26 series in late February, instead of the January timeframe suggested by earlier reports. According to a Forbes report, the shift in launch timing is mainly linked to Samsung’s ongoing decisions regarding the specifications of its upcoming flagship model, the Galaxy S26 Ultra. OPPO Reno 15 series to be launched in India on January 8 OPPO is set to introduce the Reno 15 series in India on January 8. The lineup will include the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro and Reno 15 Pro Mini. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared several details about the smartphones, covering display, camera and AI features. However, OPPO has not yet officially confirmed the processor and battery details of the series.

Motorola to launch 'Razr Fold' in 2026 with book-style design: Report Motorola is reportedly working on its first book-style foldable smartphone, which could launch later this year. As per a PhoneArena report, a leaked marketing document suggests the device may be called the Motorola Razr Fold and is expected to arrive “later this year”. iQOO 15 Ultra may launch soon with gaming-focused hardware Following the launch of the iQOO 15, the smartphone brand has confirmed that an Ultra variant will arrive soon. In a post on Weibo, iQOO stated that the iQOO 15 Ultra will debut in China before the Spring event scheduled for February 17. At present, there is no confirmation regarding the global launch timeline.