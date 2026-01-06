Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 10:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 15 5G, Pad 2 Pro on January 6: Where to watch

Xiaomi is set to launching the Redmi Note 15 smartphone and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro today at 11 pm. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube; you can also watch it towards the end of this article

Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Redmi is launching Note 15 5G smartphone and Redmi Pad 2 Pro on January 6 in India. (Image: Redmi)

Sweta Kumari
Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is set to launch the Redmi Note 15 5G smartphone and Redmi Pad 2 Pro Android tablet in India on January 6. The Redmi Note 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 and will pack a 5,520mAh battery. The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. 

Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Pad 2 Pro launch event: When and how to watch

  • Date: January 6
  • Time: 11 PM IST
  • Where: Event will be livestreamed on Redmi India’s YouTube channel
Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.
 

Redmi Note 15 5G: Everything we know so far

The company has confirmed that the Redmi Note 15 5G will feature a curved 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness. The display will come with TUV triple eye care certification, along with Hydro Touch 2.0 support. Redmi Note 15 smartphone will feature a 7.35mm body (7.4mm for the Iris Purple variant).
 
Redmi said that the Note 15 5G will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset, which the company claims will offer 48-month lag-free performance. For photography, the smartphone has already been confirmed with a 108MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and support for 4K video recording. 
 
In terms of battery, the smartphone will pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W charging support. The company said it can offer up to 1.6 days of use on a single charge and maintain dependable battery performance for as long as five years. It will also come with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance and run HyperOS 2 based on Android 15. 

Redmi Note 15 5G: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch curved AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 3,200 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • Rear camera: 108MP main camera
  • Battery: 5,520mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired 
  • Protection: IP66
  • Software: HyperOS 2 based on Android 15
  • Thickness: 7.35mm, 7.4mm for Iris purple variant

Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Everything we know so far

Alongside the Redmi Note 15 smartphone, the company is set to introduce the Redmi Pad 2 Pro tablet. The device will feature a 12.1-inch display with a 2.8K resolution, up to 600 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor. For audio, the tablet will come equipped with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and it will offer 5G connectivity with eSIM support.
 
In terms of battery, the Redmi Pad 2 Pro will pack a 12,000mAh battery. The tablet will also be compatible with a range of accessories, including the Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, Redmi Smart Pen, and the Redmi Pad 2 Pro cover. 

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G: Expected specifications

 
  • Display: 12.1-inch, 2.8K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Audio: Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support
  • Connectivity: 5G, eSIM support
  • Battery: 12,000mAh
  • Charging: 27W reverse charging
  • Accessories: Redmi Pad 2 Pro Keyboard, Redmi Pad 2 Pro Cover
  • Colours: Graphite Grey and Silver

Redmi Note 15 and Redmi Pad 2 Pro launch: Livestream 

   
ALSO READ: Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: iPhone 16 at ₹59,990, MacBook Air at ₹68k

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 10:13 AM IST

