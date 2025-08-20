Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: August 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max: August 20 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max has unveiled redeem codes for August 20. Players can follow the step-by-step guide below to win exclusive in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for August 20, giving players access to special rewards like unique outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other in-game items.
 
Since these codes work only for a short period and can be used a limited number of times, players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the list of currently active codes along with easy steps to claim your rewards.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for August 20 are:
  • 4YHJ-BS7H-SK54
  • G6HT-43WS-FCV4
  • MLO9-BVFD-SSZ2
  • ZSE4-RFVB-GTH8
  • RTY6-LKM8-FGHJ
  • QWAS-DXSE-MNBG
  • XCDE-BVFR-NMKL
  • IOKM-JHGF-TYGH
  • ERTY-UJIK-OLPM
  • OIKJ-U8T7-YHGF
  • FGTR-45RT-GHTY
  • JHUY-T567-89IO
  • SDFG-HJKM-LO09
  • WERT-56TY-GHJK
  • XCDS-WE34-56YH
  • ZXCV-BNMA-SDFG
  • PLKM-NJUH-YTGF
 

Also Read

BGMI

BGMI redeem codes for August 19: Follow guide to win 'Red Football' uniform

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 19 redeem codes to win diamonds, more rewards

BGMI

BGMI's redeem codes for August 18: Here is how to get White Rabbit backpack

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 18 redeem codes to win weapon skins, diamonds

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 15 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After successfully redeeming a Free Fire Max code, players will find their rewards directly in the in-game mailbox. If the reward includes gold or diamonds, the balance is updated instantly.
 
The codes often provide access to limited-time content such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other rare cosmetic items.
Each code is capped at 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for about twelve hours, so players should claim them quickly before they expire.

More From This Section

Meta

Meta splits AI group into four parts in pursuit of superintelligence

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI launches ChatGPT Go in India at Rs 399 with GPT-5 support

Tech Wrap August 19

Tech Wrap Aug 19: Redmi 15 and Galaxy Buds3 FE launched, ChatGPT Go plan

Grammarly AI agents

Grammarly rolls out 8 AI-powered agents in 'Docs': Here's what they do

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft may soon let you stream Xbox games for free with ads: Details

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayETFs To BuyWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon