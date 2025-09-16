Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models

Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models

One UI 8 introduces personalised AI, upgraded Knox security, and foldable-specific optimisations, with rollout starting with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series planned for this week

Samsung One UI 8 update release launch features what is new details date eligible devices

Samsung One UI 8 update

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung has announced the commencement of Android 16-based One UI 8 update’s stable rollout to eligible Galaxy smartphones. So far, the only Galaxy smartphones that run on the One UI 8 are the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy S25 FE (to go on sale starting September 29).
 
Now, with this wider rollout, the Galaxy S25 series will be the first in line to get the new software upgrade. As per Samsung’s blog, One UI 8 will also reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and additional eligible models later this year.
 

Samsung One UI 8 expected rollout schedule

According to a report by 9To5Google, here’s the release schedule of One UI 8’s stable update:

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched at Rs 59,999: Unboxing, availability details

Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Galaxy phones may get 3D capture ahead of Android XR headset debut

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE goes on sale next week at ₹12,999: Specs, features

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: From design to specifications, what to expect

chips, semiconductors, semiconductor

US proposes annual China chip supply approvals for Samsung, Hynix

September 2025

  • Galaxy S25 series

October 2025

  • Galaxy S24 series
  • Galaxy Z Fold 6
  • Galaxy Z Flip 6
  • Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
  • Galaxy S23 series
  • Galaxy S22 series
  • Galaxy Tab S10 series
  • Galaxy Tab S9 series
  • Galaxy Tab Active 5
  • Galaxy A36, A35, A34, A25, A56, A53
  • Galaxy Quantum 6, 5, 4, 3
  • Galaxy Buddy 4
  • Galaxy Jump 4
  • Galaxy Wide 8
  • Galaxy XCover 7 Pro

November 2025

  • Galaxy Z Fold 5, 4
  • Galaxy Z Flip 5, 4
  • Galaxy Tab S8 series
  • Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
  • Galaxy Tab A9
  • Galaxy Tab A9+
  • Galaxy Tab A11
  • Galaxy A16, A15, A24, A33
  • Galaxy Wide 7
  • Galaxy Buddy 3
  • Galaxy Jump 3, 2

One UI 8: Features

According to Samsung, One UI 8 adapts to user context with personalised suggestions that support daily routines, combining advanced customisation with strong security.
  • Now Brief: Provides personalised updates such as traffic, reminders, Samsung Moments, and even health insights from Galaxy Watch.
  • Now Bar: Displays real-time app activity and media progress on Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow, with expanded third-party app support.
  • Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP): Creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones to limit sensitive data access.
  • Knox Matrix: Strengthened to secure connected devices, automatically logging out of the Samsung Account if a device is flagged high-risk.
  • Secure Wi-Fi with PQC: Uses post-quantum cryptography to enhance privacy and protection, even on public networks.
  • Auracast: Enables Bluetooth LE Audio sharing via QR code, letting devices like Galaxy Buds3 and hearing aids join a stream easily.
  • Gemini Live: Provides natural AI interactions by understanding real-time content without switching apps.
  • Circle to Search with Google: Lets users circle on-screen items for instant tips, details, strategies, and supporting links or videos. The upgraded translator delivers live, on-screen translations across articles, social posts, and more.
  • Optimised for Foldables: One UI 8 boosts productivity with AI Results View, Multi Window, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist. Gemini Live adds hands-free voice search on FlexWindow, Audio Eraser reduces background noise, while an adaptive clock and expanded FlexWindow customisation offer more personalisation.
  • AI-powered tools: Portrait Studio generates studio-like portraits. Call Captions converts speech to text in noisy settings. Interpreter enables users to translate ideas by typing directly.

More From This Section

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Qualcomm confirms next Android flagship chip

6g

IIT Hyderabad develops 6G prototypes, targets readiness for 2030 rollout

Apple iOS 26

iOS 26 update could affect iPhone's battery, performance: What Apple says

iOS 26 and iOS 18.7 available on iPhone 16 Pro Max

iOS 26 now rolling out to eligible iPhones: What is new and how to update

Indus Appstore, PhonePe

Indus Appstore crosses 100 million devices, driven by Gen Z, Tier 3 users

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Samsung Galaxy smartphones Samsung foldable phone

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon