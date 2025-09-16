Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models

Samsung has announced the commencement of Android 16-based One UI 8 update’s stable rollout to eligible Galaxy smartphones. So far, the only Galaxy smartphones that run on the One UI 8 are the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy S25 FE (to go on sale starting September 29).
Now, with this wider rollout, the Galaxy S25 series will be the first in line to get the new software upgrade. As per Samsung’s blog, One UI 8 will also reach the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy S24 FE, and additional eligible models later this year.
Samsung One UI 8 expected rollout schedule
According to a report by 9To5Google, here’s the release schedule of One UI 8’s stable update:
September 2025
- Galaxy S25 series
October 2025
- Galaxy S24 series
- Galaxy Z Fold 6
- Galaxy Z Flip 6
- Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy S23 series
- Galaxy S22 series
- Galaxy Tab S10 series
- Galaxy Tab S9 series
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
- Galaxy A36, A35, A34, A25, A56, A53
- Galaxy Quantum 6, 5, 4, 3
- Galaxy Buddy 4
- Galaxy Jump 4
- Galaxy Wide 8
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
November 2025
- Galaxy Z Fold 5, 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 5, 4
- Galaxy Tab S8 series
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab A11
- Galaxy A16, A15, A24, A33
- Galaxy Wide 7
- Galaxy Buddy 3
- Galaxy Jump 3, 2
One UI 8: Features
According to Samsung, One UI 8 adapts to user context with personalised suggestions that support daily routines, combining advanced customisation with strong security.
- Now Brief: Provides personalised updates such as traffic, reminders, Samsung Moments, and even health insights from Galaxy Watch.
- Now Bar: Displays real-time app activity and media progress on Galaxy Z Flip’s FlexWindow, with expanded third-party app support.
- Knox Enhanced Encrypted Protection (KEEP): Creates encrypted, app-specific storage zones to limit sensitive data access.
- Knox Matrix: Strengthened to secure connected devices, automatically logging out of the Samsung Account if a device is flagged high-risk.
- Secure Wi-Fi with PQC: Uses post-quantum cryptography to enhance privacy and protection, even on public networks.
- Auracast: Enables Bluetooth LE Audio sharing via QR code, letting devices like Galaxy Buds3 and hearing aids join a stream easily.
- Gemini Live: Provides natural AI interactions by understanding real-time content without switching apps.
- Circle to Search with Google: Lets users circle on-screen items for instant tips, details, strategies, and supporting links or videos. The upgraded translator delivers live, on-screen translations across articles, social posts, and more.
- Optimised for Foldables: One UI 8 boosts productivity with AI Results View, Multi Window, Drawing Assist, and Writing Assist. Gemini Live adds hands-free voice search on FlexWindow, Audio Eraser reduces background noise, while an adaptive clock and expanded FlexWindow customisation offer more personalisation.
- AI-powered tools: Portrait Studio generates studio-like portraits. Call Captions converts speech to text in noisy settings. Interpreter enables users to translate ideas by typing directly.