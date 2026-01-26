Samsung announces month-long Fit India Walk-a-thon 2026 challenge: Details

Samsung has announced the Fit India Walk-a-thon ’26, a step-count challenge that will be hosted on the Samsung Health app for users in India. The initiative is timed around Republic Day and is positioned as a personal wellness challenge focused on encouraging regular physical activity.

Samsung Fit India Walk-a-thon 2026: Details

Registrations for the challenge open on January 22, 2026, through the Samsung Health app. The walk-a-thon itself will run for 30 days, from January 26 to February 24, 2026. To qualify, participants will need to complete a total of 200,000 steps during the challenge period.

During the challenge, users will be able to track their step count directly within the app. A built-in leaderboard will also allow participants to view their progress relative to others taking part in the walk-a-thon.

Samsung said that users who successfully complete the 200,000-step target will be eligible for a lucky draw. As part of the process, eligible participants will receive a scratch card in the Benefits section of the Samsung Members app. Samsung has confirmed that three winners will receive Amazon gift cards worth Rs 10,000, while 1,000 winners will receive Amazon gift cards worth Rs 500. According to the company, the Fit India Walk-a-thon '26 is part of its broader effort to promote healthier daily routines by encouraging consistent physical movement through accessible digital tools.