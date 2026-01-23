Friday, January 23, 2026 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
You can now organise tabs into groups on ChatGPT Atlas browser: What's new

You can now organise tabs into groups on ChatGPT Atlas browser: What's new

OpenAI's latest ChatGPT Atlas update adds tab groups, a cleaner search layout, smarter search switching, and better memory management to make the browser easier for daily browsing

ChatGPT Atlas update

ChatGPT Atlas update (Image: ChatGPT)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI has rolled out a new set of updates for its agentic browser, ChatGPT Atlas. According to the company’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the update introduces tab grouping, a vertically stacked search results layout, and an “Auto” option that lets the browser switch between ChatGPT and Google for searches. The release also includes several performance and usability improvements aimed at making Atlas more practical for everyday browsing.

ChatGPT Atlas update: What’s new

Tab groups
 
As per Adam Fry, product lead for the ChatGPT Atlas browser, the latest version adds tab groups to help users better manage multiple open pages. Users can organise tabs by right-clicking on a tab to create a new group or by selecting multiple tabs and grouping them together. Tab groups can be named and customised with emojis, making them easier to identify at a glance.
 
 
Search results layout and Auto search
 
The update refreshes the search results layout, which now displays links in a vertical, stacked format for improved readability. Atlas also adds a new “Auto” option for the default search engine. When enabled, the browser decides whether a query should be handled directly by ChatGPT or redirected to Google, depending on the nature of the search. 

Performance improvements and Ask ChatGPT shortcut
 
OpenAI said the update includes performance optimisations that reduce memory usage and help prevent slowdowns, particularly when many tabs are open. Users will also see new quick suggestions in the “Ask ChatGPT” sidebar, designed to make it faster to start common tasks.
 
Other updates
 
In addition to the headline features, the release includes several smaller improvements. These cover page zoom controls, easier tab sharing during video calls, profile management, developer tools, keyboard shortcuts, and other interface refinements. 
 
What’s coming next
 
Adam Fry also hinted at features planned for future updates. These include proper support for multiple ChatGPT logins, improved window management, mobile-focused enhancements, and more advanced agent capabilities.
 

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

