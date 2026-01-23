OpenAI has rolled out a new set of updates for its agentic browser, ChatGPT Atlas. According to the company’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the update introduces tab grouping, a vertically stacked search results layout, and an “Auto” option that lets the browser switch between ChatGPT and Google for searches. The release also includes several performance and usability improvements aimed at making Atlas more practical for everyday browsing.

ChatGPT Atlas update: What’s new

Tab groups

As per Adam Fry, product lead for the ChatGPT Atlas browser, the latest version adds tab groups to help users better manage multiple open pages. Users can organise tabs by right-clicking on a tab to create a new group or by selecting multiple tabs and grouping them together. Tab groups can be named and customised with emojis, making them easier to identify at a glance.

Search results layout and Auto search

Performance improvements and Ask ChatGPT shortcut

OpenAI said the update includes performance optimisations that reduce memory usage and help prevent slowdowns, particularly when many tabs are open. Users will also see new quick suggestions in the “Ask ChatGPT” sidebar, designed to make it faster to start common tasks.

Other updates

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 15 Pro series launching in India on January 29: What to expect In addition to the headline features, the release includes several smaller improvements. These cover page zoom controls, easier tab sharing during video calls, profile management, developer tools, keyboard shortcuts, and other interface refinements.

What’s coming next

Adam Fry also hinted at features planned for future updates. These include proper support for multiple ChatGPT logins, improved window management, mobile-focused enhancements, and more advanced agent capabilities.