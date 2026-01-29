Samsung Galaxy A07 to be launched in Feb with 6000mAh battery, 25W charging

The Galaxy A07 5G will be launched in the first week of February, said Samsung on January 29. Announcing the launch timeline, the South Korean electronics maker confirmed a few details of its upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy A07 5G will feature a ‘Track Camera Deco’ design with a hi-res dual-camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, said Samsung.

Samsung already offers the Galaxy A07 4G in India, and the 5G variant is expected to arrive with upgraded specifications.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G: What to expect

Samsung said the Galaxy A07 5G’s 50MP main camera will use an f/1.8 aperture and will be paired with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. The company claims that the camera setup is tuned for colour accuracy and detail. On the front, the smartphone will feature an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The Galaxy A07 5G will feature a 6.7-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits of brightness in high-brightness mode. Samsung said the screen will also be protected by a two-step tempered glass for added durability. Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy A07 5G will pack a 6,000mAh battery, which the company said is 20 per cent larger than that of its predecessor. The smartphone will support 25W fast charging and is expected to offer all-day usage for activities such as video streaming and social media browsing.