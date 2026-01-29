Airtel offers Adobe Express Premium subscription for free: How to claim

Telecom operator Airtel has announced a partnership with Adobe that will give its customers access to Adobe Express Premium for one year. According to the company, the offer will be available to all Airtel users across India, allowing them to use the Premium version of the app, which is priced at around Rs 4,000 per year, at no additional cost.

Adobe Express is a design and editing app that allows users to create social media posts, short videos, posters, invitations and other visual content. The app also supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali.

All Airtel users can avail this offer by following the steps below.

How Airtel users can claim the free Adobe Express Premium subscription

Log in to the Airtel Thanks app

Scroll down to find the “Claim OTTs & More” section and click on the “Claim Now” button appearing against Adobe Express Premium

You will be directed to a new page. Click on “Claim Now” under Adobe Express Premium

Click on Proceed and fill in an email ID

Upon filling in the email ID and selecting Continue, the service will be activated and can be used on the web as well as on Adobe Express Premium

ALSO READ: Snap spins off smart glasses unit into Specs Inc, AR glasses launch in 2026 The Adobe Express Premium subscription will be available to Airtel’s mobile, Wi-Fi and DTH customers.

Adobe Express Premium features

Adobe Express Premium gives users access to a broad set of design and editing tools that are typically available only through Adobe’s paid software.

The subscription includes a wide range of ready-made templates, including designs tailored for Indian festivals, weddings and local businesses.

It offers AI-powered features such as background removal, image generation and one-tap video editing.

Users also get access to premium Adobe Stock assets, over 30,000 fonts and 100GB of cloud storage.

Additional tools include auto captions and instant resize.

The service removes watermarks and allows users to sync projects seamlessly across devices.

Perplexity partnership

In July last year, Airtel announced a partnership with US-based AI start-up Perplexity. Under the tie-up, Airtel customers are offered a free one-year subscription to Perplexity Pro, which otherwise costs around Rs 17,000 annually. While Perplexity has a basic free plan with standard search features, the Pro version provides advanced tools aimed at professionals and heavy users. Like the Adobe offer, Airtel offered the Perplexity offer to its entire user consumer base.